Harford high school softball teams eager to begin play in 2022

Brush off the plate, area high school softball teams are excited to begin play in the 2022 season.

See team info below for all area teams.

Aberdeen

Head coach: Kyle Dawe (fourth year)

2021 record: 1-13

Top returning players: Abby Harter, Sr. (2B); Katora Yates, Sr. (3B); Ellie Xavier, So. (P/SS); Madison Johnson, Jr. (P/SS)

Key new players: Lia Lucas, Fr. (CF)

Season outlook: “We are going through the rebuilding process this season,” coach Dawe said.

Bel Air

Head coach: Nicole Cosgrove (fourth year)

2021 record: 15-5

Top returning players: Kelsey Fleischmann, Sr. (OF); Caroline Hilyard, Sr. (P); Alayna LeVee, Sr. (C); Tara Trzeciak, Sr. (INF); Jaydn Betters, Jr. (1B); Kyrsten Coppage, Jr. (P/OF); Makayla Lopez, Jr. (OF)

Key new players: Ellora Edquist, Fr. (C/3B); Sofia Gallahue, Fr. (P/OF)

Season outlook: “We are excited for the start of the 2022 season. We have most of our starting team back again this year, so the expectations are high following a fantastic 2021 season,” coach Cosgrove said. “The goal is once again to win a regional championship with a state tournament appearance. We are looking at a tough schedule this season which will help prepare us for postseason.”

C. Milton Wright

Head coach: Jim French (11th year)

2021 record: N/A

Top returning players: Kaitlyn Williford, Sr. (3B/LF); Veronica Ingold, Sr. (C); Maddie Nimmo, Sr. (3B/OF); Hayleigh Castle, Sr. (RF); Danielle Lambert, Sr. (P)

Key new players: Kendra Miller, Fr. (SS); Noelle Beavers, Fr. (C); Cara Hoover, So. (P); Elizabeth Harjes, Jr. (1B); Jenna Dwyer, Jr. (2B); Savannah Horn, Fr. (RF); Savannah Delp, So. (2B)

Season outlook: The Mustangs are more balanced up the middle this season. “We have come a long way since last year,” coach French said. “We have a good mix of seniors and young players who are hungry and hardworking. The girls have a great chemistry and leadership. We are very excited to start the 2022 season.”

Edgewood

Head coach: Isabella Bungo (first year)

2021 record: N/A

Top returning players: Miranda Badham, Sr. (P/1B); Tatyana Sanchez, Sr. (CF); Juliet Sanchez Vegara, So. (C/UTIL); Remley Nance, Sr. (3B/C)

Key new players: Sarah Beall, Jr. (LF); Valeria Gutierrez, Fr. (P/LF)

Season outlook: “We have a team jam packed with skill. Our biggest battle right now is just figuring each other out. We have about six athletes who have played together before and the rest of our varsity team is new to the team at Edgewood High school,” coach Bungo said. “The team is also getting used to a new coaching staff. I think we will have a successful and exciting season and our coaching staff is thrilled to see our athletes excel on the field.”

Fallston

Head coach: Kevin Medicus (fifth year)

2021 record: 11-7

Top returning players: Allie Book, Sr. (1B/ OF); Jillian Crawford, Sr. (SS/OF); Camryn Barrett, So. (OF); Madison Burns, So. (P/1B)

Key new players: N/A

Season outlook: After graduating seven seniors from last season, the Cougars are looking to pick back up where they left off. “We have a good group of young players who are ready to show they belong on varsity,” coach Medicus said. “Mix these players with those who are returning and the season looks bright for Fallston. The team is eager to get this season started.”

Harford Tech

Head coach: Brain Reider (third year)

2021 record: 10-8

Top returning players: Arianna Blum, Jr. (UTIL); Kattie Burr, So. (1B); Aubrey Gump, So. (2B); Hayden Kobert, Jr. (C); Briana Lunenfeld, Jr. (P/INF); Lacey Swart, Jr. (CF); Lillie Uttenreither, Jr. (LF)

Key new players: Krishna Amin, Jr. (OF); Taylor Daniel, So. (UTIL); Emmalyn Legault, Sr. (OF); Hailee Mazur, So. (UTIL); Mikayla McJilton, Fr. (P/INF); Emily Rapp, Fr. (UTIL); Abby Reed, So. (P/INF); Shiloh Reed, Fr. (P/INF)

Season outlook: The Cobras lost four seniors due to graduation and 3 of them are now playing softball in college. “Some people may think that means a ‘rebuilding year’ for Tech, but I believe it is just a reloading year,” coach Reider said. “The team returns seven varsity players and six were regular starters in 2021. The team also welcomes eight new players to the team.” The cobras will be a well-rounded team with very versatile players and more player depth than last year. The team will have good speed, good bats and good gloves. The Cobras look to improve on last year’s record and should be a considered a contender in this year’s softball Class 2A regional championship.

Havre de Grace

Head coach: Jeff Thompson (second year)

2021 record: 7-10

Top returning players: Natiah Turner, Sr. (3B); Natalie Bucci, Jr. (CF); Emma Wilkie, Jr. (LF/RF); Brooke Wolinski-Butz, So. (2B); Ashley Kovacsics, So. (1B); Alysa Kaptain, So. (UTIL)

Key new players: Lillia Dalton, Fr. (P); Kinsey Mentzer, Fr. (C)

Season outlook: “After losing our starting pitcher and catcher at the end of the 2021 season this year is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory for the Havre de Grace Warrior softball program. The addition of five talented freshmen has not only filled key positions, they have also injected a much needed spark to our offense,” coach Thompson said. “Heading into this season, consistency was an area of concern. Thanks to our returning players for putting in the hard work during the offseason we are seeing significant improvements in all aspects of our game. What’s most exciting as a coach is knowing the majority of our players will be together for the next few years.”

John Carroll

Head coach: Sherry Hudson (seventh year)

Top returning players: Tessa Boswell, Sr. (OF); Briana Botkin, Sr. (P/1B); Mykaela Getz, Jr. (CF); Laura Hughes, Jr. (1B); Samantha Sclafani, Jr. (P/3B); Gabby Albright, Jr. (OF); Sophie Anderson, So. (SS); Sydney Barker, So. (2B); Sydney Dawson, So. (OF); Brianna Hinkleman, So. (OF); Julia Wilkes, So. (P)

Key new players: Juli Aragon, Fr. (C); Ryan Pindell, Fr. (C/UTIL); Kallissa Coats, Fr. (INF); Ariella Vogel, Fr. (INF); Katie Hemphill, Fr. (OF)

Season outlook: John Carroll will have a strong defense led by returners Getz, Anderson, Botkin and Boswell. “The offense should be strong after losing only two starters from last year and will have some power sprinkled throughout the lineup. The pitching will be anchored by senior Botkin with help from Sclafani and Wilkes. Our catchers are young so will be put into the mix early,” coach Hudson said.

Joppatowne

Head coach: Jim VanHorn (seventh year)

2021 record: 0-9

Key returning players: Ka-Zarea Jeremiah, Sr. (INF); Sheridan VanHorn, Sr. (C/P); Gabriella Craig, Jr. (SS); Abby VanHorn, So. (C/OF)

Key new players: Ashley Merson, Fr. (P); Taylor Horsey, Fr. (INF)

Season outlook: “COVID had a huge impact on our team. Last season we only had eight players and it was very challenging,” coach VanHorn said. “The outlook is better this season as we had over 30 players try out for the team and we have a good mix of experience and young talent.”

North Harford

Head coach: Christine Mullin (third year)

2021 record: 9-8

Top returning players: Morgan Buckland, Sr. (CF); Tonya Marks, Sr. (SS); Maggie Mullin, Sr. (P/1B); Emme Brossoit, Jr. (C/UTIL); Abigail Buckland, Jr. (2B); Carmen Santoro, Jr. (P); Alexis Trzeciak, Jr. (LF); MacKenzie Dunaway, So. (3B/UTIL)

Key new players: Jenna Trzeciak, Fr. (C/3B)

Season outlook: “We are very excited to build on last year’s success. We return seven of our 2021 starters to include; all-county infielder Tonya Marks, workhorse pitcher Maggie Mullin and stellar center fielder Morgan Buckland, all seniors,” coach Mullin said. “We look forward to great contributions from our talented junior class and budding underclassmen. You can expect a fundamentally sound group of young ladies that will play and win as a team. If we are able to work through a few early season injuries we will certainly be in the mix.”

Patterson Mill

Head coach: Jeff Horton (eighth year)

2021 record: 22-0

Top returning players: Madison Knight, Sr. (P); Tara Caprinolo, Sr. (1B); Ella Laurentius, Jr. (1B); Lily Hofmeister, So. (3B); Kaylyn Pulket, So. (OF); Ali Kirsh, Sr. (2B/1B); Olivia Sears, Sr. (C)

Key new players: Dani Coombs, Sr. (OF); Lexi Gresko, Sr. (OF); Abby Bowling, Sr. (C/3B); Kelsey Price, Jr. (2B); Alyssa Miller, Jr. (P); Mackenzie Knight, Fr. (OF); Savannah Reedy, Fr. (SS); Audrey March, Fr. (OF); Izzy Hiebler, Fr. (C); Paige Caprinolo, Fr. (3B)

Season Outlook: “The dynamic of our team is once again changing as we went from just a fun-loving team four years ago to a team with desire and an entirely different culture as our upperclassmen led by example. This year we have an interesting mix, heavy with seniors and freshmen who are new to the varsity and it’ll be up to our juniors and sophomores to help bridge the gaps,” coach Horton said. “However, we’ve never entered a season in this position, coming off a Class 1A state championship, ranked #1 in the state and #19 in the country on MaxPreps and having the 17th longest active winning streak in their softball record books. Just know one thing, we’ve never lost our fun-loving approach and will maintain it this year, even with targets on our backs.”

Perryville

Head coach: Dave Ruark (fifth year)

2021 record: 6-14

Top returning players: Kaiva Hicks, Sr. (1B); Brooklyn Logan, Sr. (P/INF); Ariana Fetters, Sr. (3B); Amaya Murray, Sr. (OF); Briana Rebman, Jr. (C); Riley Jackson, Jr. (SS); Brook Strong, Jr. (2B)

Key new players: Lucy Williams, Sr. (OF); Kayla Brustman, Jr. (P/1B); Victoria Reil, So. (INF/OF); Ryleigh Racine, So. (OF); Jaylin Rouselle, So. (OF); Jocelyn Rebman, Fr. (P/INF)

Season outlook: With an experienced infield, multiple solid pitchers, and a quickly improving outfield, Perryville is looking to play competitive softball. “Our circle will be anchored down by Logan and Jocelyn Rebman with Brustman and Strong offering additional support,” coach Ruark said. Briana Rebman replaces division one catcher (Krysten Gardner- Rider) and is a division one recruit herself, committed to UMBC. “Overall, we are looking to massively improve off last season and continue to improve each and every day and grow as a team,” Ruark said.