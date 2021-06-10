Patterson Mill softball team blanks Perryville in region semifinal win

The Patterson Mill girls softball team showed a little rust Wednesday from its layoff, but the Huskies shook it off and cruised to a 19th straight win in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association region softball tournament.
The Huskies (19-0) blanked visiting Perryville (3-12), 10-0, in five innings in an Class 1A East, Region I semifinal.
Three others, meanwhile, were all defeated in other region semifinal action.
In Patterson Mill’s win, the Huskies scored twice in the first inning, but the bats went quiet for the next three innings. In the first, Maddie Buher got hit by a pitch and Dakota Pitts drove her in with a double to right-center. Pitts also scored in the inning.
In the fifth, though, the lineup found its rhythm and scored eight runs to end the game by the 10-run rule.
In the fifth, Kaylyn Pulket walked, Allie Cichocki singled and Maddie Buher blasted a three-run home run to left-center field.
Madison Knight then singled, Pitts added another double to the gap to score Ali Kirsch, who was running for Knight, Caroline Michaels and Tara Caprinolo both walked and Ella Laurentius added a two-run single.
Pulket then hit an RBI single of her own and Cichocki came back up to deliver the final hit that ended the game.
Knight threw a gem over five innings, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out eight.
The Huskies will host Colonel Richardson in Friday’s region final.
Other scores
Also in 1A East, Havre de Grace (7-10) was beaten 6-4 by visiting Colonel Richardson.
In 2A East, Region I, Fallston (11-7) was beaten by visiting North East (9-9), 3-1.
In 3A North, Region II, C. Milton Wright (0-14) was beaten at Patapsco, 10-2.
Bel Air (14-4) will host Patapsco in Friday’s region final.