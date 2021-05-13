xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Harford Tech leads Wednesday’s softball winners

By
The Aegis
May 13, 2021 3:34 PM
Harford Tech infielder Aubrey Gump reaches up to make the catch for an out during Wednesday's game at Aberdeen.
Harford Tech infielder Aubrey Gump reaches up to make the catch for an out during Wednesday's game at Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Tech moved two games over the .500 mark Wednesday with an 18-22 softball win over host Aberdeen in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.

Other winners Wednesday in UCBAC play were Patterson Mill, Bel Air and Edgewood.

Advertisement

In Tech’s win, the Cobras jumped ahead with four runs in the first. The Cobras hot bats continued into the second inning and for the rest of the game.

Tech (8-6) ended the game with 19 hits. Tech’s offensive leaders were Hayden Kobert, 4-4 with five RBI’s, four runs, a triple and double; Brianna Lunenfeld, 3-4 with four RBI’s, two runs, a triple; Grace Borkman, 3-5, with two RBI’s, three runs; and Jaela Edmonds, 2-3 with two RBI’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lunenfeld was the winning pitcher for Tech, scattering five hits and striking out two.

[More Maryland news] Here are the winners in Howard Magazine’s 2020 Best Restaurants Contest

Aberdeen slipped to 1-10.

Huskies beat Mustangs

Patterson Mill (14-0) had no trouble staying undefeated Wednesday, rolling over visiting C. Milton Wright (0-11), 22-3.

On senior day, the senior battery of pitcher Dakota Pitts and catcher Maddie Buher were dominant in five innings of work. Pitts gave up four hits, three runs and a walk, striking out nine.

Advertisement

Offensively, the seniors put on a show as well with Caroline Michaels leading the charge by going 4-5 with two doubles, two runs, and four RBIs. Buher and Pitts both went 3-4, each with a double. Pitts added a walk and four runs and Buher picked up three RBIs and she scored twice.

Senior Allie Cichocki was 2-3 with double, two walks, three runs and four RBIs, while junior Madison Knight went 3-5, hammering a two-run home run and three-run home run and finishing with six RBIs.

[More Maryland news] ‘I was afraid to see him’: Women speak out after former Carroll fitness center owner’s ‘peeping Tom’ conviction

Tara Caprinolo was a perfect 2-2 with two runs and an RBI and Ella Laurentius was 1-1 with a walk and two RBIs.

Senior Emma Shultz and Freshman Marloe Stump also added hits in the game with Stump also walking scoring two runs.

Bobcats top Panthers

Bel Air’s Kyrsten Coppage wasted no opportunities at the plate on Wednesday, driving in five runs on three hits to lead Bel Air (11-4) past visiting Perryville (2-9), 14-4.

Coppage drove in runs on a double in the third, a single in the fifth and a double in the sixth.

Perryville’s big inning was in the third when the Panthers scored three runs. Kristyn Gardner and Natalie Rebman drove in runs with singles.

[More Maryland news] God’s timing is perfect and He has the final say

Bel Air scored three runs in the sixth inning, led by doubles from Coppage and Emma Sanza.

Coppage also earned the win for Bel Air. She allowed four runs on four hits over six innings, striking out four.

Brooklyn Logan took the loss for Perryville, lasting five innings, allowing 11 runs on seven hits and striking out one.

Coppage, Tara Trzeciak and Sanza all had multiple hits for Bel Air.

Rams beat Mariners

Edgewood (4-8) was a 13-1 winner over visiting Joppatowne (0-6) on Wednesday.

[More Maryland news] Howard County second grader representing Maryland in national Doodle for Google contest

Winning pitcher Abby Reed had seven strikeouts and Rachael Harris added three strikeouts in relief.

Elks beat Hawks

North Harford (7-4) fell short against visiting Elkton (5-7), 6-3, Wednesday.

Elkton pulled away in the fourth inning with five runs.

Dani Becker started the game for the Hawks. She lasted four innings, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out 10.

Maggie Mullin threw three innings in relief.

Other score

Fallston (7-6) played unbeaten Rising Sun (13-0) tough Wednesday, but the Cougars fell, 3-0.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest The Aegis Sports

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement