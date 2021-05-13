Harford Tech leads Wednesday’s softball winners

Harford Tech moved two games over the .500 mark Wednesday with an 18-22 softball win over host Aberdeen in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
Other winners Wednesday in UCBAC play were Patterson Mill, Bel Air and Edgewood.
In Tech’s win, the Cobras jumped ahead with four runs in the first. The Cobras hot bats continued into the second inning and for the rest of the game.
Tech (8-6) ended the game with 19 hits. Tech’s offensive leaders were Hayden Kobert, 4-4 with five RBI’s, four runs, a triple and double; Brianna Lunenfeld, 3-4 with four RBI’s, two runs, a triple; Grace Borkman, 3-5, with two RBI’s, three runs; and Jaela Edmonds, 2-3 with two RBI’s.
Lunenfeld was the winning pitcher for Tech, scattering five hits and striking out two.
Aberdeen slipped to 1-10.
Huskies beat Mustangs
Patterson Mill (14-0) had no trouble staying undefeated Wednesday, rolling over visiting C. Milton Wright (0-11), 22-3.
On senior day, the senior battery of pitcher Dakota Pitts and catcher Maddie Buher were dominant in five innings of work. Pitts gave up four hits, three runs and a walk, striking out nine.
Offensively, the seniors put on a show as well with Caroline Michaels leading the charge by going 4-5 with two doubles, two runs, and four RBIs. Buher and Pitts both went 3-4, each with a double. Pitts added a walk and four runs and Buher picked up three RBIs and she scored twice.
Senior Allie Cichocki was 2-3 with double, two walks, three runs and four RBIs, while junior Madison Knight went 3-5, hammering a two-run home run and three-run home run and finishing with six RBIs.
Tara Caprinolo was a perfect 2-2 with two runs and an RBI and Ella Laurentius was 1-1 with a walk and two RBIs.
Senior Emma Shultz and Freshman Marloe Stump also added hits in the game with Stump also walking scoring two runs.
Bobcats top Panthers
Bel Air’s Kyrsten Coppage wasted no opportunities at the plate on Wednesday, driving in five runs on three hits to lead Bel Air (11-4) past visiting Perryville (2-9), 14-4.
Coppage drove in runs on a double in the third, a single in the fifth and a double in the sixth.
Perryville’s big inning was in the third when the Panthers scored three runs. Kristyn Gardner and Natalie Rebman drove in runs with singles.
Bel Air scored three runs in the sixth inning, led by doubles from Coppage and Emma Sanza.
Coppage also earned the win for Bel Air. She allowed four runs on four hits over six innings, striking out four.
Brooklyn Logan took the loss for Perryville, lasting five innings, allowing 11 runs on seven hits and striking out one.
Coppage, Tara Trzeciak and Sanza all had multiple hits for Bel Air.
Rams beat Mariners
Edgewood (4-8) was a 13-1 winner over visiting Joppatowne (0-6) on Wednesday.
Winning pitcher Abby Reed had seven strikeouts and Rachael Harris added three strikeouts in relief.
Elks beat Hawks
North Harford (7-4) fell short against visiting Elkton (5-7), 6-3, Wednesday.
Elkton pulled away in the fourth inning with five runs.
Dani Becker started the game for the Hawks. She lasted four innings, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out 10.
Maggie Mullin threw three innings in relief.
Other score
Fallston (7-6) played unbeaten Rising Sun (13-0) tough Wednesday, but the Cougars fell, 3-0.