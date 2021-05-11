Havre de Grace rallies late to edge Fallston in softball, 3-2

Havre de Grace freshman Ashley Kovacsics changed it all with one big swing. Kovacsics smacked a Burns pitch over the left field fence to cut the Cougars lead in half. “I didn’t know it went over because the way our fence looked and it looked like she was going to rob it or catch it,” Kovacsics said. “I just rounded first, looked over at Coach Vickie and she was smiling. jumping around and I just went home.”