Edgewood softball beats Aberdeen, 12-2, to get back in win column | ROUNDUP

Two high school softball teams needing a win, Aberdeen and Edgewood, met Monday, with the Rams trying to right the ship after two straight losses and Eagles hoping to win for the first time.
The Rams (3-4) got the best of the Eagles (0-5) for a 12-2 victory in 4 ½ innings in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
Also in the win column Monday were Bel Air, Patterson Mill, Havre de Grace, Fallston and Perryville.
In Edgewood, the Rams broke open a 2-2 tie with a six-run third inning, which was part of 10 unanswered Edgewood runs to bring on the 10-run mercy rule.
“Feels great to get back in the win column,” Rams coach Chris Spinner said. “The biggest thing that we did different today is we minimized our errors and the girls were hitting well. Solid hits, some of them into the gap, some forced errors on the other team, but either way, we were able to capitalize on that and we haven’t been able to do that the last two games.”
Aberdeen took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Ellie Xavier walked and later scored on Hailie Curran’s RBI double.
Edgewood also scored in its half of the first. Bella Delcostello drew a one-out walk and scored when Miranda Badham reached on a fielder’s choice.
The Rams then took their first lead in the second inning on a Tatyana Sanchez inside-the-park home run.
Aberdeen though, got a base hit and stolen base from Xavier leading off the third inning. Curran then added her second hit, a single, to plate Xavier and retie the game.
Edgewood responded in a big way with the six-run third inning. Badham and Angel Sauer both hit singles to open the inning and scored. Tatyana Sanchez reached on a fielder’s choice and scored and Juliet Sanchez doubled and scored to highlight the inning.
The Rams then closed out the scoring with four runs in the fourth. Badham and Sauer hit back-to-back triples and Tatyana Sanchez hit a single that put her at third base after an error in left field.
Juliet Sanchez followed with a walk and both runners scored when Abby Reed reached on an error. On the play, Aberdeen shortstop Madison Johnson, who was playing for the first time after a wrist injury, stepped to throw and turned her ankle.
Reed, a freshman pitcher, got the win for Edgewood, striking out six. Xavier, also a freshman, took the loss for Aberdeen, striking out five.
“She [Xavier] does a really good job pitching, she’s a good base runner. She brings work ethic, one of the best athletes on the team,” Eagles coach Kyle Dawe said.
In other UCBAC games Monday, Patterson Mill (8-0) blanked North East (2-5), 10-0; Havre de Grace (4-2) beat visiting Joppatowne (0-3), 12-2; Perryville (2-4) won at C. Milton Wright (0-7); and Fallston (4-4) defeated host Harford Tech (4-4), 12-4.
Bobcats beat Hawks
Bel Air (6-2) stole the lead late Monday in a 14-9 victory over host North Harford (6-2) in UCBAC play.
The five-run rally broke an 8-8 tie.
North Harford scored five runs in the first inning, but Bel Air was able to battle back. Mackenzie Dunaway highlighted the big inning with a grand slam.
Bel Air scored six runs in the third inning before adding two more in the fourth to create the 8-8 tie.
Bel Air totaled 13 hits in the game. Makayla Lopez, Kyrsten Coppage, Lanie LeVee and Caroline Hilyard all had two hits apiece.
Coppage pitched the win for Bel Air, surrendering nine runs on six hits over seven innings. She stuck out eight.
Maggie Mullin took the loss for North Harford, allowing 10 hits and 12 runs over 4 ⅔ innings, striking out three.
Huskies allow runs
Patterson Mill won another game by 10 runs Friday, but the Huskies allowed a run for the first time in their 12-2 UCBAC win over host Elkton (1-4).
Dakota Pitts had another strong outing in the circle, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings.
A timely two-out hit in the third produced Elkton’s two runs.
Nonetheless, the Huskies offense kept rolling in a 15-hit, 12-RBI game that was capped by home runs from Allie Cichocki, Madison Knight and Caroline Michaels.
Pitts and Tara Caprinolo both added triples, while Maddie Buher, Olivia Sears and Kaylyn Pulket also had hits in the win.
Five Huskies batters had two RBIs, increasing the team’s total to 69 in 38 innings and the overall batting average to .465.
LeVee leads Bobcats
Bel Air’s Lanie LeVee was an RBI machine Friday, driving in four runs with three hits to lead the Bobcats past host C. Milton Wright, 11-1, in UCBAC play.
LeVee drove in runs with a single in the second inning and a home run in the third.
Bel Air scored a run in the first inning and blew the game open with five runs in the second. Emma Sanza, LeVee, Kalea Stein and Gia Osborne each recorded an RBI.
Caroline Hilyard earned the victory for Bel Air, allowing one run on three hits over five innings while striking out three and walking one.
Danielle Lambert took the loss for CMW. Lambert lasted five innings, allowing 17 hits and 11 runs while striking out three.
Jaydn Betters, who went 4-for-4, hit a home run in the fifth inning. Makayla Lopez, LeVee, Kelsey Fleischmann and Stein also had multiple hits.
Cobras strike Rams
Harford Tech, on the strength of an six-run fifth inning, beat visiting Edgewood, 9-6, Friday in UCBAC play.
Both teams scored single runs in the first, but Edgewood added another run in the second to lead 2-1. The score remained 2-1 into the bottom of the fifth.
Jaela Edmonds led off the big inning for Tech with a pinch-hit line drive up the middle, followed by a walk to Lillie Uttenreither. Lacy Swart knocked in both runners with a single.
The hits kept coming with a two-run single by Hayden Kobert and a triple by Brianna Lunenfeld. Tech batted around in the inning, and the six runs gave the Cobras a 7-2 lead.
Tech tacked on two runs in the bottom of the sixth with Grace Borkman picking up an RBI single.
Edgewood closed the gap in the seventh by batting around and adding four runs, but Borkman ended the Edgewood threat, running down a deep fly ball to center field off the bat of Juliet Sanchez to end the game.
Lunenfeld was the winning pitcher for Tech, going all seven innings, scattering 10 hits and striking out seven with three walks.
Abby Reed took the loss, striking out three.
Reed led the Rams offense with four hits, while Miranda Badham and Bella Delcostello added two each. Remely Nance, Angel Sauer, Tatyana Sanchez and Juliet Sanchez also recorded hits.
Hawks top Indians
North Harford added a win at North East, 11-8, on Friday in UCBAC play.
North Harford took the lead with five runs in the second inning, highlighted by a a three-run home run by Tonya Marks.
North Harford totaled 11 hits, led by Emme Brossoit, Abigail Buckland, Marks and Mackenzie Dunaway. Marks finished with two out-of-the-park home runs.
Dani Becker was on the mound for the win. She pitched four innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two.