Region soccer playoffs open for Harford boys and girls teams

Region playoffs for boys and girls soccer teams opened with quarterfinal play on Wednesday.
Boys teams from Bel Air and North Harford, as well as the girls team from North Harford, earned wins.
BOYS SOCCER
Bel Air 5, Aberdeen 0
Dameon Walker, Kevin Tridone, Drew Schmidt, JT Moran and Connor Banton had a goal each, while Matt Weidman had two assists, in the Bel Air win over Aberdeen (2-7) in 3A North, Region II play.
Bobcats’ (7-2) goalie Ethan Crosby had two saves for the shutout.
The Bobcats will play at Towson on a day and time to be determined.
North Harford 4, Elkton 1
The Hawks (8-7) advanced in 2A East, Region I with the win over the visiting Elks.
TJ Berger, Luke Mejia, Josh Ferro and Austin Smith scored goals.
The Hawks will travel to North East at a time and date to be determined.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Harford 4, Elkton 0
The Hawks (5-4-1) advanced in 2A East, Region I with the win over the visiting Elks.
The Hawks will play Friday at 6 p.m. at North East.
Towson 5, Aberdeen 1
The Eagles (0-9-1) fell to the host Generals in 3A North, Region II play.
Rachel Anderson netted the Aberdeen goal off an assist from Abi Guicheteau.
Aberdeen goalie Mia Campbell had 23 saves.
C. Milton Wright (6-3-2) will host Towson at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Kenwood 3, Edgewood 2
The Rams (1-8-2) were edged by the host Blue Birds in 3A North, Region II play.
Bel Air (10-1-3) will host Kenwood at 6 p.m. Friday.