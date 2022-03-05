Patterson Mill boys basketball holds off Smithsburg for 43-41 win in Class 1A state quarterfinals

The host Patterson Mill Huskies boys basketball team withstood a fourth quarter Smithsburg Leopards charge Friday night to win, 43-41, in a Maryland State quarterfinal playoff.
Seniors Kyle Luddy on offense and Robby March on defense made big plays in the final minute to guarantee the win.
Patterson Mill clung to a 40-39 lead with 44.3 seconds left and the Huskies calling timeout.
Out of the stoppage, Patterson Mill operated with 17 seconds left on the shot clock. The ball made its way into the paint to Tyree Wilson. Wilson’s shot missed off the glass and off to the right side where Luddy alertly jumped and tipped the ball back up and in for a 42-39 lead.
“I forget what play we ran, but I swung it over to the other side,” Luddy said. “I just went in just in case and turned out, he missed it just by a little bit. It was just right, I went over the guy’s back with my hand, not a foul, I tipped it up and it barely got over the rim, it just went in and we had to get a big stop on defense and we won.”
Well, not so fast.
After Luddy’s big play, Smithsburg came back down the floor and Josh Hegbe scored to make it 42-41, with 11.5 seconds left.
Luddy was fouled on the inbounds pass and went to the line for two shots with 10.9 seconds remaining.
Luddy made 1 of 2 free throws, the second one, and the Huskies, with fouls to give, fouled with 9.6 seconds left.
The Leopards got the ball into the hands of senior point guard Cole McKeever, who had already knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the half.
McKeever drove to the 3-point line, pivoted back and to his right, where he let go of a potential game-winning, 3-pointer. That’s where March came in.
March jumped up and got a partial block to keep the shot from getting to the rim. “[McKeever], we knew going into the game plan he was going to be an amazing player,” March said. “I saw him behind the 3-point line and I knew, if he gets it off, he’s making the shot. I left it out there, I jumped, made sure not to foul him and, yeah, got that block.”
Seconds later the court was swarmed with a hundred or more Patterson Mill students.
“I commend those guys for battling and battling, then that huge play by [Luddy] that was shadowed, doubled, boxed-and-one and everything else in between to still put on the performance he put on tonight, and then get a tip at the end of the basketball game to win it,” Huskies coach Jeroud Clark said.
The Huskies (21-2) led big early. Smithsburg had a tough night shooting throughout, but it was really bad in the first quarter. Patterson Mill led 17-6 at the end of the quarter.
Smithsburg warmed up a bit offensively in the second quarter, while the Huskies cooled off. Dario Messina hit the Leopards first 3-point basket, while Connor Weaver and Dillon Smith each added a basket each as Smithsburg scored seven straight points, bringing the deficit to 17-13.
Patterson Mill’s first basket of the quarter, a Luddy 3-pointer, came with 1:45 left. Drew Pape then added a 3-pointer in the final seconds and the Huskies lead was back to 10, 23-13. Weaver added another basket inside the buzzer for Smithsburg, which trailed 23-15 at half.
The Leopards came out of the break and made a game of it. They chipped away and on a McKeever 3-point shot, taking their only lead, 30-29, with a little over a minute to play in the third quarter.
Patterson Mill, though, responded. Luddy drove to the basket for two points and Drew Pape added a jumper, giving the Huskies a 33-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
McKeever opened the quarter with a 3-pointer but again, the Huskies responded. Luddy made two free throws and Will Pape added a basket to push the lead back to four, 37-33.
The lead was 40-35 with 4:43 left, before Smithsburg scored two baskets to set up the final three minutes.
Luddy finished with a game-high 18 points, while Drew Pape finished with 12 points and Will Pape scored six.
“I know coach Clark has only been here once before and they ended up losing in the final four, but we’re going to change that,” Luddy said. “We know we‘ve got something special here, ever since we had the first practice, Coach said we had something special and after the first practice, I figured that out too. Then we started winning games and building chemistry and now I feel as we can’t be stopped.”
McKeever, Messina and Weaver scored eight points apiece to lead the Leopards (13-10), while Sam Bono added seven points.
“Obviously, the effort was incredible, especially the last three quarters,” Leopards coach Eric Gerber said. “That’s a team that’s scored a lot of points this year and to hold them to 26 points through three quarters, the second, third and fourth quarters, I think is just a great job. Unfortunately, we had a tough night offensively, a real tough offensively ourselves.”
Patterson Mill will meet Edmondson in next week’s state semifinals at a date, time and location to be announced.