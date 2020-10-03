Christian Shertzer had big summer on baseball field, leading to college commitment

Christian Shertzer, a Patterson Mill senior, had a good summer playing baseball. So good, that he found the next step in his baseball and schooling career with a college commitment to Frostburg State University.
Shertzer plays top level baseball for US Elite National Team 2021. The 5-11, 165-pound athlete is a shortstop. Shertzer also pitches, but not for this travel team.
Shertzer and the US Elite Team has traveled up and down the East coast, playing in tough tournaments almost weekly. “Our summer team, we went to Georgia twice and we went to Virginia, South Carolina and Pennsylvania and some places in Maryland (Salisbury),” Shertzer said. “We’ve been all over.”
Shertzer says his team won the tournament in Salisbury, but they did not win any of the other tournaments. They went 20-6 overall.
There were 100 teams in the Georgia tournament, while other tournaments featured numbers in and around 30. “But they’re all top level teams,” Shertzer said.
In the 100-team Georgia tournament, Shertzer and teammates lost in the semifinals to the team that won the tournament. US Elite went 5-2.
Shertzer says he played shortstop regularly, but there was a game per tournament that he didn’t play. He was just getting a game off.
“In the first Georgia tournament, it was a PBR National Championship, and I batted .450 over the whole tournament,” Shertzer said. Shertzer bats in the leadoff spot. “I think I had six stolen bases that tournament,” he said.
Shertzer also plays soccer at Patterson Mill, but baseball is the sport he loves most.
“I’ve always liked the defensive part of baseball, I like making plays and getting outs. It’s always been the best part of my game,” Shertzer said. “Getting to see all the other teams that we play and playing with my team and how we gel together and actually trying to out do the other teams even though the say they’re better, but we can compete as well as we can and try to earn our spot as one of the top teams.”
Shertzer is his third year with the US Elite program. He previously played travel ball with Blue Chips and the Bel Air Braves.
As for COVID, there were the routine precautions. “We really just had to wear our masks and wash our hands in the dugout,” he said. Players on bench wore masks.
Then came college interest.
“Their head coach (Anthony Williams) reached out me after one of my tournaments and informed me about the program and he talked to my club coach (Bill Goudy) they got to talking and then they said they needed a shortstop, so the coach reached out to me and we talked about the program,” Shertzer said. “I went to a camp (early August) that he was running so he could watch me play and then after that he said he wanted me to come on a visit and then he offered me my spot for the team and then we came back and decided that I want to go to Frostburg.”
Besides baseball, Shertzer plans to study exercise science, physical therapy.
Currently, Shertzer and US Elite are playing a fall season, which might be as busy as the summer. They’ve already been back to Georgia, West Virginia (champs) and Salisbury, where they were runner-up. Shertzer still has tourneys ahead in Virginia and Florida.
As for looking ahead and the possibility of getting a high school season in next spring, Shertzer said, ”It would be nice, because I get to finish playing with my brother (Ethan) this year on varsity which didn’t get to happen last year. Then getting to play with all my senior friends would be a really good year, so we have a pretty good chance of winning a lot of games this year, so pretty exciting.”