Q&A: Havre de Grace alum, Maryland fifth-year linebacker Sean Greeley aiming to make the most of final year at College Park

It was nearly a year ago — Sept. 1, 2022 — that Maryland coach Mike Locksley called upon Sean Greeley to stand before his teammates and share why he loves football.

“It’s been here for me my whole life,” the linebacker and Havre de Grace graduate said. “It’s gotten me through tough times. It’s always been here for me.”

Locksley then announced that Greeley, along with two of his teammates, would be put on scholarship, ensuing a celebratory frenzy.

Greeley, who predominantly has made a living on special teams, is entering his fifth and final year at Maryland with eyes set on earning more field time. He spoke with The Aegis about his journey at College Park, nearly quitting on football and going back to speak to the current Warriors team.

Maryland opens its season hosting Towson at 3:30 p.m. on Sept 2. (Editor’s note: some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity)

You were put on scholarship almost a year ago now. Can you walk me through what that moment meant for you?

That meant the world to me. Coming out of high school, I didn’t have offers. I didn’t have the opportunity to take a scholarship offer anywhere. So I came here on a chance. Maryland was always the college I wanted to go to growing up. Coming here and just working my way the best I could, earning that meant a lot. I called my mom soon after and she was just completely in shock. Trying to pay for school outside of a scholarship is tough for everyone. Getting that burden lifted off us definitely helped us out.

How do you feel like you’ve developed as a football player since then?

I think being that now this is my fifth year, I have a lot of time in the system and a good understanding of what the coaches want for the team and want from us. Kind of buying into that I feel like has really helped me in the last year really grow as a player.

What’s something that fifth-year Sean would tell freshman Sean? If there’s something you have felt like you have learned along the way that has changed or helped you?

My freshman year, I feel like my biggest challenge was gaining weight. It’s still hard now trying to maintain a certain weight to play at. But my freshman year I came in at around 210 [lbs.] maybe on a good day. Trying to play at that weight at this level just isn’t really going to work. Knowing what I know now in terms of how to gain weight nutrition-wise and training would definitely be my advice for myself.

In the years before you were put on scholarship, did you ever go through moments of doubt or just being unsure about your position? If so, what was that mental grind like?

Yeah, definitely. Before I was on scholarship my mom had obviously been trying to pay for my school and all the bills she has to pay. I felt like I was putting her in a tough spot continuing along with this kind of thing. It’s a little difficult trying to get a job while playing football. I didn’t go down that road, I kept grinding it out. I thought about it many times: stop playing football in order to make it easier on her and get a job to help pay for things. I stuck with it and it ended up working in the end.

Taking a moment to reflect back on the last four years, how do you feel like the journey that you’ve gone through has shaped you as a person?

I think it’s made me a lot more resilient to the struggles you go through in life. I think football does a really good job of shaping a person in being able to handle hard moments in life. You go through a lot of physical challenges in football, obviously. But it’s a very mental game in the fact that you’re trying to juggle school and learning a playbook and time management all at the same time. Within that, it’s really difficult. People that play team sports or individual sports, I think it helps them in the long run.

When you first got to Maryland you didn’t have a strong sense of what it’s like to play football at the college level. Did you have a moment in your career where you realized you started to understand what that grind looks like and how to take care of yourself and how to operate at that level?

I think once I went through camp my freshman year, I realized how difficult it was going to be and how different it is from high school. Football-wise I knew that as soon as I got here. I came from a small high school where I was one of the bigger kids on the team at like 190 lbs. and came here and that was definitely not the case anymore. Obviously talent-wise as well. Going through camp, it’s very demanding. From the time you wake up to the time you go to sleep it’s all football the entire time. It was a new experience and all very eye-opening for me.

This being your fifth year, your last dance, what are your expectations for this year? Any goals you have or things you’re excited for?

I definitely want to progress enough to see more time on the playing field. I’ve been primarily a special teams guy. I’m working to find more of a role than just special teams. Looking forward to that. But special teams has always been a part of my career here and I’m not going to give up on that.

What do you feel like is your proudest moment at Maryland outside of earning a scholarship?

I think a moment that I won’t forget is last year when we played Rutgers I had a big hit on the punt returner. That was kind of like a dream hit. That will always be something that I remember.

How much are you still connected with the Havre de Grace football program and have you had much of a chance to go back and visit?

I’m definitely still connected. We had a short break before camp and while I was home I went and spoke to the team, giving advice on things I’ve gone through and what I think might help them out. I got to watch a practice. They helped me make it to where I am so I’m definitely still connected with them. I’ll give back whenever I can with them.

There haven’t been too many people that came out of Havre de Grace High School and made it to the Division I level. I’m truly blessed to have been put in this opportunity. Being able to go back, I told them to take practice and weightlifting very seriously. It’s a very serious part of the next level. I think it’s definitely something that they should start now and get in a good habit of doing.