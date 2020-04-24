Former North Harford athletes, Griffin, Rinaca, named to All-Decade Teams at Salisbury University

Nearly two weeks ago, the Salisbury University athletic department released its first All-Decade team; the Men’s Soccer team.
A couple of days later it was the Field Hockey team and a few days after that, came the Football team.
It was with those teams that Harford County saw its first honorees, a pair of North Harford High School alum; football player Dan Griffin and field hockey player Becca Rinaca.
The All-Decade Teams lists will continue this week and next.
Griffin was selected as the quarterback for the football team. “It’s a pretty neat honor. I was telling my wife, you look at that list, a lot of the people on that list are from the 2011 team that we had that went to the quarterfinals in the playoffs,” Griffin said. “All of my accomplishments couldn’t have been done without those guys around me. I’m very fortunate to have a solid crew around me, made my job easy.”
Griffin had an interesting time at Salisbury. He was part of the football team as a freshman in 2008, but opted not to play in 2009.
“Actually decided to not play after my freshman year. I just got a little bit behind with school and having a 100 kids on the team was a little bit different than having 30 on your high school team,” Griffin said. “It was a little overwhelming, obviously.” Griffin says he was about seventh on the depth chart.
So he took a year off and there was a blizzard. Griffin says he spent time with friends and former North Harford teammates Corey Jubb and Ben Weimer, watching films of past high school games. That got him thinking, “Man I really miss this,” he said. Griffin says former Hawks football coach Ken Brinkman was a big part of talking him back into playing.
“Took a year off and realized that I had more time on my hands than I knew what to do with,” Griffin said.
So, Griffin went back and joined the team for spring ball in 2010. He won the starting job and then played quarterback for the next three seasons. "It was a very fortunate situation with how it all worked out,” Griffin said.
In those three seasons, Griffin put up some memorable numbers. He has the most points scored in a career (276); most career touchdowns (46); and most touchdowns scored in a game (6). He’s fifth all-time in passing yards (2,617) and eighth all-time in rushing yards (2,642).
Among the honors are 2011 Empire 8 Offensive Player of the Year; 2012 Empire 8 Sportsman of the Year; 2011 D3football.com All-Region Second Team; 2011 All-Empire 8 First Team; 2012 All-Empire 8 Second Team; Three NCAA Tournament appearances (2010-12); 2008 ECAC Bowl Championship; Two Empire 8 Championships (2011-12); and the NFF Hampshire Honor Society.
Griffin graduated in December, 2012 with a phys ed degree and a minor in exercise science. Griffin teaches phys ed at Riverside Elementary School in Joppa, where he has taught for seven years.
Rinaca, a forward on the All-Decade Field Hockey team, was very surprised with the selection. “I actually found out on Facebook one day. One of my friends texted me and they’re like, congratulations, and I was like, congratulations for what?” Rinaca said. “And then I went on Facebook and saw the link. I didn’t even know that they were doing an all-decade team, so like you said, I had seen other teams first, I was completely caught off guard."
Rinaca was a member of the Sea Gulls field hockey team from 2013 to 2016.
“It makes me feel ecstatic, everybody that I played with on the team, everyone that ever made the team was an incredible athlete, so to be named one of the handful that was on that list, makes, just makes you feel special. Makes you feel really good,” she said.
Rinaca’s honors include NFHCA All-American Third Team (2016); NFHCA All-Region First Team (2016); All-CAC First Team (2016); Four-time CAC All-Academic Team (2013-16); Four NCAA Tournament appearances; Four CAC Championships (2013-16); 2013 NCAA Finalist; and 2014 NCAA Semifinalist.
Statistically, Rinaca ranked No. 4 in the CAC in goals, shots and points (2017); she had double-digit goals in three seasons; totaled 83 career points; 37 career goals; and eight game-winning goals.
Carla Harward, Rinaca’s high school coach at North Harford, remembers her well. “Becca played for me on varsity for four years at North Harford. She was part of the team that went to states,” Harward said. “She was our leading scorer her senior year. I had the privilege to watch her play at Salisbury a few times. She definitely deserves it. Awesome player and person."
Rinaca graduated in May of 2017 with a exercise science, allied health major and a psychology minor. But she’s not done.
“I am actually starting school in about a month to be a physician’s assistant,” she said. “With everything going on, we might be online for a little bit, but I’m moving away.” The physician assistant program is through Frostburg State University.
Latest The Aegis Sports
Classes are scheduled to begin after Memorial Day.