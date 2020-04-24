Former North Harford athletes, Griffin, Rinaca, named to All-Decade Teams at Salisbury University

Rinaca, a forward on the All-Decade Field Hockey team, was very surprised with the selection. “I actually found out on Facebook one day. One of my friends texted me and they’re like, congratulations, and I was like, congratulations for what?” Rinaca said. “And then I went on Facebook and saw the link. I didn’t even know that they were doing an all-decade team, so like you said, I had seen other teams first, I was completely caught off guard."