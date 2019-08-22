Aubrey Hoover follows mothers footsteps, some 28 years later

Langston Gash, who concluded his collegiate racing career at Stevenson University this spring, finished third Saturday in the Dreaded Druid Hills 10K in Baltimore. The 22-year-old from Edgewood ran 34:59 over a course known for its challenging hills. Charles Powell II of Bel Air finished 23rd in the field of 335 and led the 50-54 age group in 41:45. David Tikiob of Jarrettsville was the runner-up in the 55-59 age group in 47:19, and Alex Wohlfort, 11, of Bel Air was second in his age group, finishing a half-step ahead of his father Mark Wohlfort in 54:37.