Aubrey Hoover follows mothers footsteps, some 28 years later

Aubrey Hoover’s win in the 51st Annual Airfield Run Sunday was noteworthy from a generational perspective.
The race, Harford’s oldest, is one her mother, Angela Parrish Hoover, won 28 years earlier. Though the venue has changed – it is now run on the Ma and Pa Trail in Forest Hill, not around the Army airfield in the Edgewood Area of APG -- the distance is the same, 2.7 miles.
Angela was an All-County runner at C. Milton Wright. Aubrey, now a freshman at the University of Maryland, was an All-County soccer player at Wright.
On Sunday, Aubrey covered the 2.7 miles in 22:26, edging the second and third place women, Lindley Campbell and Rachel Slusher, by 4 seconds. It was her first race since 2015.
In the men’s race, Rob Stevenson and his brother Dave took the first two places, Rob in 17:10 and Dave in 17:34. Others in the men’s top 10 were Mark Dawson, 19:18; Scott Walton, 19:59; Tyler Kash, 20:49; Duane Christy, 21:24; Michael Reed, 23:00; Slayton Samuels, 23:34; A. Calvert Thurn, 24:32; and Bill Sangtinette, 27:58.
Finishing in the women’s top 10 were Michele Hoffman, 23:41; Debbie Ropiski, 24:52; Rhonda Walton, 25:02; Kim Dawson, 25:07; Mena Cooper, 25:18; LaDonna Kapustensky, 25:50; and Wendy McPherson, 26:06.
Langston Gash third in 10K
Langston Gash, who concluded his collegiate racing career at Stevenson University this spring, finished third Saturday in the Dreaded Druid Hills 10K in Baltimore. The 22-year-old from Edgewood ran 34:59 over a course known for its challenging hills. Charles Powell II of Bel Air finished 23rd in the field of 335 and led the 50-54 age group in 41:45. David Tikiob of Jarrettsville was the runner-up in the 55-59 age group in 47:19, and Alex Wohlfort, 11, of Bel Air was second in his age group, finishing a half-step ahead of his father Mark Wohlfort in 54:37.
Lizz Schwinzer of Edgewood was fifth in 25-29 in 53:48, and Katie Harrington of Fallston, seventh in 35-39 in 52:54. Jeremy Ardunay of Baltimore led all finishers in 33:05, and Sherry Stick of Sykesville led the women in 41:33.
In other races
Marina Miller, 16, of Bel Air, placed second in the women’s under-20 age group in the 10K of the River Valley Run Trail Festival in Manchester Saturday in 1:10:32. Also in the 10K, Josh Zylka, 18, of Abingdon, took third in the men’s under-20 in 55:38. In the 15K race, Offie Clark of Aberdeen finished second in the over-60 age group.
Stacey Esposito of Joppa led the 45-49 age group in the Breast Fest 5K in Dewey Beach Saturday, placing fifth among the women in 22:25. Art Esposito placed sixth in the men’s 45-49 in 27:41, and Bryce Esposito, sixth in 14-18 in 23:16. Pat Weyant of Fallston was first in women’s 75-79 in 45:00.
Jake Landon and Karen Harkins led the way in the Run Harford Corn Dog Dash 5K Aug. 11 in Darlington. Landon won in 19:30 with Dave Stevenson second in 21:02, and Mike Martinek, third in 21:07. Harkins led the women in 26:32. Silvana Bowker, 28:09, and Lydia Johnson, 28:56, were second and third.