Muse, Pickett are easy winners in annual Rams 5K in Edgewood

Tyler Muse and Elizabeth Pickett captured easy victories in the annual Running with the Rams 5K in Edgewood Saturday.
Muse, 25, extended his 2019 winning streak to nine races -- two half-marathons, two 10Ks, and five 5Ks – winning each by a large margin. At the finish of Saturday’s race, it was more of the same. He led by a furlong in 16:14.
Pickett, 15, an All-County runner and the women’s runner-up in this year’s Bel Air Town Run, won by about 100 meters. The Bel Air sophomore was challenged only by another high school standout, Michaela Crue, who was second in 21:36. Crue’s Edgewood High School teammate Madison Buddenbohn took third in 22:15.
Eight of the top 10 women were 17 or younger. Rachel Lovell, 28, finished fourth in 23:59, and Nancy Hill, 61, seventh in 25:20 to break up the teen sweep.
The race was run in humid conditions on Edgewood High School’s flat cross-country course.
Finishing behind Muse in the men’s top 10 were Hassan Adam, 16:43; Dan Gorski, 17:24; William Holz, 17:53; Garrett Harris, 18:00; Alex Loper, 18:28; Shawn Loper (masters’ winner), 18:32; Aman Tripathi, 18:36; Taylor Farnsworth, 18:39; and Ayani Acediji, 19:58.
Finishing fourth through 10th among the women were Rachel Lovell, 23:59; Riley McDermott, 24:51; Ally Wagner, 25:07; Nancy Hill (masters’ winner), 25:20; Delaney Saulsbury, 25:25; Emmie Hancock, 25:33; Mary Crue, 25:36.
In the women’s age groups, Nivian Pickett led 30-39 in 26:47; Jennifer Perkovich, 40-49, 25:50; Helen Ellenby, 50-59, 38:16; and Jodi Lovell, over-60, 31:38.
Among the men, Alex Loper led 30-39 in 18:28; Chad Devorak, 40-49, 25:24; Charles Powell II, 50-59, 20:37; and Mark Knetzer, over-60, 27:13.
Shannon Dooley wins
Shannon Dooley, a recent graduate of Harford Tech, earned his first road-race victory Sunday in the Casey Cares 5K in Baltimore.
He wasn’t looking for a win but ran the race to list a current 5K time for the coach at Wilmington University, for which he will soon begin running cross-country.
Better known as an 800-meter runner, Dooley did not have to apply his middle- distance speed to win. He led the field of 275 from start to finish, leading runner-up Jonathan Cheng of Baltimore by 8 seconds in 16:53.
Other Harford runners among the top age-group finishers were Delaney O’Mailey of Fallston, who was 14th among the women and third in under-16 in 26:32; Robert Willard of Aberdeen, sixth in 50-59 in 27:43; and Adan Christy of Abingdon, ninth in under-16 in 26:46.
In other races
Dominic Gerber of Bel Air finished 13th overall and fourth in 30-39 in 24:18 in the Outrun Cancer 5K at Goucher College Sunday. Michael Reed of Edgewood was fourth in 40-49 in 26:27. Kevin Ford of Baltimore won in 17:17 and John Ford of Phoenix was second in 18:28.
Duane Christy of Havre de Grace placed third in the 50-59 age group in 23:05 in the Stitch House Brewery 5K in Wilmington July 25. Joe Stevenson of Bel Air was third in over-70 in 31:51.