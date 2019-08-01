Matt Burdette burning up 100-mile courses

Triathletes from the Harford County finished well in the Ironman Lake Placid Triathlon Sunday in New York. Katie Kilgalen of Forest Hill completed the 140.6-mile distance for the first time, placing 22nd among 81 women in the 35-39 age group in 13 hours, 39 minutes. After a 2.4-mile swim and 112-mile bike leg in 7 hours, she finished with a 4:53:10 in the 26.2-mile running phase. For James Pou of Bel Air, it was the sixth Ironman finish; he placed 240th in the 45-49 group in 15:46:03.