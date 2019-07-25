About 50 participate in Joppatown 5K River Run in sweltering heat

Pam Wheeler had the fastest time among the women, and Sean Wright, the fastest among the men in the Catch a Pig 5K, the annual pursuit race on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. The July 14 event, which benefited the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford County, drew 159 runners. Among the “piglets,” Danielle Polun, 11, was again the fastest and the only one of the 26 not overtaken in the pursuit. She ran 22:05.