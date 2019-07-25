About 50 participate in Joppatown 5K River Run in sweltering heat

Last weekend brought two days of scorching heat with highs reaching 100 degrees. But that didn’t deter Harford runners from racing.
Fifty raced Sunday in the Joppatowne 5K River Run in sauna-like conditions at its 8 a.m. start.
“We had 50 smart runners who hydrated properly and ran safely in the heat,” said race director Mike Trott. All 50 finished.
Charles Powell II of Havre de Grace won the men’s race in 20:04. Behind him in the top 10 were Mike Martinek, 21:08; Richard Dix, 22:25; Rob Bartholomew, 22:42; David Schlegal, 23:19; Mark Hall, 23:30; Duane Christy, 25:01; Mike Taylor, 25:54; Glenn Ausmus, 27:45; and Rob Storey, 29:27.
Christine Trzcinski led the women in 23:47, finishing about 300 meters ahead of runner-up Jessica Ryan, 25:21. In the women’s top 10 were Katie Streib, 25:33; Karen Henry, 27:54; Karen Harkins, 27:56; Joy Mowbry, 28:24; Ellen Shephard, 28:47; Jill Shephard, 28:47; Rhonda Walton, 28:58; Rachel Slusher, 29:06.
The course, which gave runners a pleasant view of the Gunpowder River, passed through the new community of River Run.
“The only downside of the race is that someone took the table I set out with water at the turnaround,” said Trott, who noted that the thief mercifully left the water and cups on the curb.
63 drop out of 50K
Some runners who entered longer races over the hot weekend did not fare as well.
Rob Bartholomew of Aberdeen dropped out of the Catoctin 50K at the mid-point rest stop (16 miles) Saturday in Frederick. He rested a few minutes, restarted and dropped out again. He was one of 145 starters, and one of 63 who dropped out.
“[That] was the hottest temperature I have ever run a race in,” said Bartholomew. “After leaving the aid station and going uphill for a half mile, I seemed to get extremely hot, and sweat started pouring off me. At this point, I said to myself forget this.”
In Upper Marlboro Sunday, there were 180 finishers among three long races — 10 mile, 25K, and 50K — in the annual Rosaryville Trail Runs. Andrew Miller, 27, of Abingdon chose the 25K and finished seventh in 2:21:34. Bart Rein, 54, of Forest Hill, ran the 10-mile and finished third in 1:33:22. David Wood, 57, of Abingdon, ran the 50K in 7:42:10, finishing fourth in the 50-59 age group.
In Elkton Sunday morning, it was sunny and 83 degrees, but it felt it like 95 for the annual Running with the Pigs 5K at the Cecil County Fair. Among the 136 finishers were Debbie Hursh of Havre de Grace, who placed second in 60-69 in 40:35. Sabra Kurth of Havre de Grace ran 40:00 after running 37:13 in the Santa 5K in Dewey Beach on Saturday.
In other, cooler races
Pam Wheeler had the fastest time among the women, and Sean Wright, the fastest among the men in the Catch a Pig 5K, the annual pursuit race on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. The July 14 event, which benefited the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford County, drew 159 runners. Among the “piglets,” Danielle Polun, 11, was again the fastest and the only one of the 26 not overtaken in the pursuit. She ran 22:05.
Mike Feinberg of Bel Air finished eighth in the 1,500 meters and 10th in the 800 in the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, NM, in June. Competing in the 55-59 age group, he ran 5:23.01 in the 1,500 and 2:36.54 in the 800.
Windsor Jones, 54, of Bel Air, won the 400-meter dash in 1:02.5 in the first meet of the Baltimore Road Runners Club summer track series July 1 at Goucher College.
Upcoming local races
July 28 — Observatory 5K Trail Run, HCC, 8 a.m., runharford.com.
Aug. 1 — Harford County Seniors and Age-Group Track Meet. John Carroll School track, 6 p.m. Events: 1500 race walk, 100, 1500 run, 400, 200, 800. Runharford.com