Harford Tech alumna Beyonce Kelly shared a victory in her first collegiate track meet Saturday, but it wasn’t in the event in which she is most distinguished.
Kelly, a freshman at California University of Pennsylvania, ran a leg of the school’s 4x400 relay team, which won by a 2-second margin over a field of 17 teams in 3:58.89. The meet was held on the eight-lane, 300-meter indoor track of the Spire Institute near Geneva, Ohio.
She almost shared a second victory in her specialty, the high jump. The six-time Maryland state high-jump champ, cleared 5 feet 4 1/4 inches, the same height as the winner, but she missed on her first two attempts at that height to finish second. Kelly, a Dean’s-List student in the fall semester, has a career high-jump best of 5-8.
Elsewhere, Kelly’s former teammate at Tech, Petronilla Onyebadi has done well in her first meets as a UMBC freshman. At the George Mason Patriot Games in Fairfax, Va., Saturday, she ran 7.94 seconds in the 60-meter dash, placing fifth, and she long-jumped 16-8 1/2 for sixth place. Her brother Clement Onyebadi, a Stevenson University junior, finished fourth in the 200 in 23.28 in the Diplomat Open in Lancaster, Pa., Saturday. He too is a jumper, having cleared 6-6 in the high jump previously this season.
Another Tech alum, Kiana Mack ran 10.22 in the 60 hurdles in the Diplomat Open. A Stevenson freshman, she placed 15th. Also in the meet, Shamar Barnes, the 2019 UCBAC 100 and 200 champion from Edgewood, ran 23.41 on the 200-meter track at George Mason. A UMBC freshman, he placed 12th.
Shannon Dooley (Harford Tech) ran his first race as a student at Slippery Rock University Saturday. Running unattached since his recent transfer from Wilmington University, Dooley placed fourth in the 800 in 2:02.85 in a meet in Edinboro, Pa.
Jessica Rogers (CMW), a Liberty University sophomore, placed fourth in the mile in 5:12.74 in the Liberty Kickoff Invitational Saturday in Lynchburg, Va.
For Frostburg University, Jaydon Morley (CMW) ran 2:00.36 in the 800 at Lynchburg, placing 15th. Dan Foster (Aberdeen) ran 4:40.52 in the mile, and their 4x800 team ran 8:05.08 for fifth place. Maddison Watson (Fallston) ran 27.82 in the 200 in her first meet of the season for Frostburg.
Alyssa Santoro (N. Harford), a Salisbury University freshman ran the 3,000 at George Mason Saturday in 11:40.84, a personal best. Also at George Mason, Ethan Gray (Bel Air) ran the men’s 3,000 for Salisbury the first time and clocked 9:20.17.
In road-racing
Martin Angulo extended his lead in the Snowflake Series of winter running Sunday in winning the Fox 5K in Bel Air. The 44-year-old Jarrettsville resident is four-for-four in winter races, three of them in the Snowflake Series.
He won by about quarter mile in 18:01. Greg Peterson finished second among the 64 runners in 19:39.
Others in the men’s top 10 were Mike Feinberg, 20:14; Rob Stevenson, 21:16; Richard Dix, 21:49; Fran Mergler, 22:33; Oliver Castillo, 22:47; Anthony Graber, 22:53; Gabe Bruno, 23:09; and Dave Stevenson, 23:02.
Christine Trzcinski won the women’s race in 24:36, 1:03 ahead of runner-up Jennifer Jones. Also in the top 10 were Heather Thompson, 25:58; Megan McNew, 26:28; Karen Henry, 26:51; Dee Dill, 27:10; Nicole Mancini, 28:04; Rachel Slusher, 28:09; Ellen Shephard, 28:23; Lisa Mills, 28:27; and Karen Harkins, 28:27.
Montrose 5 Miler
Stacy Ward and Sarah Miller led the women’s race in 33:29 and 33:30, respectively in the Montrose 5 Miler, a Run Harford race in Emmorton on Jan. 19.
Behind them in the top five were Valentina Angulo, 34:52; Joy Mowberry, 34:59; and Emily Stillwagon, 35:33.
Martin Angulo led all 64 finishers in 25:14, finishing with a 3-minute lead. Rob Stevenson, 28:15; Toby Ehrbacher, 28:16; Dave Stevenson, 28:32; and Greg Peterson, 28:35 were in the top five.
Upcoming local races
Feb. 2 – Get Schooled 5 Miler, HCC, parking lot W, 8 a.m. runharford.
Feb. 9 – Club Challenge 15K Tune-up, the Grist Mill, Susquehanna State Park, 8 a.m. runharford.com
Feb. 23 – RRCA Club Challenge 10 Miler, Howard Community College, Columbia, 8 a.m., runharford.com (for Run Harford team entry information).