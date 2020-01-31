Elsewhere, Kelly’s former teammate at Tech, Petronilla Onyebadi has done well in her first meets as a UMBC freshman. At the George Mason Patriot Games in Fairfax, Va., Saturday, she ran 7.94 seconds in the 60-meter dash, placing fifth, and she long-jumped 16-8 1/2 for sixth place. Her brother Clement Onyebadi, a Stevenson University junior, finished fourth in the 200 in 23.28 in the Diplomat Open in Lancaster, Pa., Saturday. He too is a jumper, having cleared 6-6 in the high jump previously this season.