Teaching never stops: Aberdeen IronBirds manager Roberto Mercado utilizes his past in education in coaching career

Aberdeen IronBirds manager Roberto Mercado has a background in education. He draws a lot of parallels between his former profession and his coaching career. “Being a dean of students is similar to a vice principal,” Mercado said. “You’re dealing with discipline. Sometimes you’re being a dad, sometimes you’re being a social worker. It’s all those different parts of the job. It’s kind of like coaching, too.” (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Somewhere buried in Roberto Mercado’s computer is a Word document — maybe 150 pages, he estimates — chock-full of tales recounting 17 years serving as dean of students for his alma mater, New Britain High School in Connecticut starting in 2004.

“Maybe one day I’ll write a book. It’s pretty wild,” Mercado said, grinning. “Some funny stuff, some sad stuff, you know, being in the inner city of Connecticut. Some wild stories in there.”

One page of the potential novel recalls a student who transferred in from out of state wanted for murder. When police showed up to the school looking to arrest the kid, it was Mercado who said, “I know him, let me grab him so you don’t arrest him in front of the other kids.” Another former student died after charging into a house fire to save his special needs brother.

The totality of the collection fashions imagery of an emotionally intelligent educator turned Aberdeen IronBirds manager.

Mercado was hired to manage the Orioles’ High-A affiliate in January 2022. Skeptics tripped over his resume lines of a career in education coupled with coaching high school baseball, not recognizing his seven summers (2014-21, excluding 2020) coaching in the acclaimed collegiate Cape Cod League.

People around Mercado would tell him what a lucky opportunity it was to join Major League Baseball’s top farm system. To that, he called upon his favorite quote, “Luck is …” he paused to make sure he got it just right. “‘Luck is when an opportunity comes along and you’re prepared for it.’ Denzel Washington said that.”

‘Nothing phony’ about Mercado

Mercado played outfield at University of Connecticut-Avery Point, then Fitchburg State, where he graduated in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in human services. He knew pro ball wasn’t in his future but thought working with people could be. Mercado nearly chased careers in social work or as a probation officer — ultimately landing in education — before ever considering coaching.

Shortly after taking the job at New Britain, superintendent Ron Jakubowski suggested trying his hand with the baseball team. Mercado climbed from part-time volunteer assistant to varsity coach by 2011.

One of Mercado’s assistant coaches at Avery Point, Chris Podeszwa, was responsible for getting Mercado to the Cape Cod League. Podeszwa, now an assistant at UConn, was stepping down from his summer post and suggested Mercado as his replacement.

Roberto Mercado was originally interviewing for a job coaching in the Orioles Dominican Academy. He impressed enough during his interview, he was offered the managerial job at High-A Aberdeen in January 2022. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

“As soon as I was hanging them up, I told [longtime Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox coach] Scott Pickler, ‘I’m leaving but I got a guy for you,’” Podeszwa said. “I think his best skill is dealing with people. … Some guys pretend to care. Some coaches love the game. Roberto, I think, fully cares about the individual and that comes across. There’s nothing phony about Roberto. People gravitate toward that.”

Mercado influenced an extensive catalog of young ball players along his path, including Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, who played his freshman high school season at New Britain.

“There are a lot of kids like myself from our hometown who he has impacted and a lot of kids who look at him as a father figure,” Springer said. “I think has the traits to [go far in baseball]. I definitely know he has the human element skill to do it. Hopefully, he can continue to grow and keep climbing to go wherever it is that he wants to go.”

Mercado is nearing the finish line of his second season leading the IronBirds after an appearance in the South Atlantic League championship series a year ago. His strengths as an educator and leader have proven to make him a more impactful coach.

Aberdeen IronBirds manager Roberto Mercado talks with his players during a game against Hickory on Aug. 2. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Both traits are requirements of any Orioles job, according to director of player development Matt Blood. “We look for teachers,” he said. “We look for people that know how to teach, which is a big part of player development.”

Ryan Fuller and Tim DeJohn are examples of that school of thinking, a major tenet of baseball’s top farm system.

Fuller, now an Orioles hitting coach, previously served as an English teacher and baseball coach at Haddam-Killingworth High in Higganum, Connecticut. DeJohn got his master’s degree in education from the University of Bridgeport before working his way up to Orioles infield coordinator.

Blood got wind of Mercado through Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, who crossed paths with Mercado in the Cape. The IronBirds manager was originally a suggestion for an opening at the Orioles Dominican Academy. Mercado and Sam Vega were the two finalists.

“Our interview process can be a little unique sometimes,” Blood said. “We had [Mercado] and Sam Vega come to Baltimore together and interview at the same time. We had them have to team up and work on some problem-solving activities, different projects here in Baltimore and accomplish some tasks to work together.

“Through that, we saw both were very humble. They were very much question-askers. And they were able to collaborate even when they were competing for the same job. They were willing to put that aside. … Strategically, we felt like it was a better fit if we put Vega there and Mercado in Aberdeen.”

Mercado’s players would agree.

Pitcher Dan Hammer is in his second season in Aberdeen. He confidently called Mercado his favorite manager he has ever played for. Fellow pitcher Hayden Nierman was assigned to Aberdeen in April. Mercado knew the 2022 signee didn’t have a car and offered to take him for crab cakes if he pitched well. He did.

More recently, Mercado invited a former student turned magician to perform in the clubhouse for the team — a metaphorical merger of past and present.

Thumbing through his biggest takeaways from each professional role — as dean of students, as a high school coach, collegiate coach and professional coach — Mercado inadvertently came back to the same phrasing of helping students and players alike “get to the next level.”

IronBirds manager Roberto Mercado points out pictures hanging in his office, depicting IronBirds players this season that received promotions to Double-A Bowie. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Now, the IronBirds clubhouse has become Mercado’s classroom, constantly working to help guys reach the next level. In this case, that’s Double-A Bowie and, ultimately, the Orioles.

Mercado’s office occupies the front of the IronBirds clubhouse with a window view of Leidos Field. Hanging on the wall behind his desk is one of his most prized possessions. With help from his wife, Samantha, Mercado made a poster to showcase each player promoted this year.

That coveted board features Nick Richmond, pitcher Keagan Gillies, pitcher Alex Pham, pitcher Jean Pinto, outfielder Jud Fabian, pitcher Ryan Long, first baseman Jacob Teter, pitcher Nolan Hoffman, shortstop Jackson Holliday, catcher Silas Ardoin, outfielder Dylan Beavers, and infielders Maxwell Costes, Collin Burns and Max Wagner.

“I have a little quote, it’s, ‘Hate to see you go, but love to see you leave,’” Mercado said. “We tell the guys, we’re preparing you for 7 o’clock tonight but also in a couple years when you get to play at Camden Yards.”