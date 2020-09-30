Bel Air resident Robert Brosh runs 201-mile Mason-Dixon Trail in record time

“I’ve been running marathons for a long time, I ran Boston, but then I started, probably in the last five to 10 years to running ultra marathons, so any thing longer than 6.2 miles,” Brosh said. “And those are typically on trails, which is kind of neat, begin out in the forest and stuff, so I kind of drifted to those a lot and I ran the JFK 50-miler and that was really good and then I ran a 100K race in February of this year, right before COVID, and that’s like about a 62-mile race.”