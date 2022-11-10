Fallston girls volleyball overcomes jitters, sweeps Rising Sun for region title

Rising SunÕs Madison Weil, from left, hit a shot against FallstonÕs Samantha Conrod (#18) and Renae Gent in the third game. Fallston defeated Rising Sun (3-0) in high school volleyball playoff game. Nov. 9, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Fallston girls volleyball team won the Class 2A East Region I championship Wednesday night, sweeping a gutsy Rising Sun team, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14.

It was the Cougars’ third win over the Tigers this season.

Fallston came out of the gate slow, trailing 9-4 in the opening set. Two kills by Mollee Fraker and blocks from Kirstyn Jackson and Addison Peirce created the lead and Cougars coach Layna Douglass called timeout.

The Cougars responded with a 10-4 run of their own, slipping ahead 14-13 on a pair of kills by Renae Gent. Rising Sun coach Logan Bowers called timeout.

A tip kill by Ellery Thompson and a kill by Kyra Douglass pushed the lead to 18-15. Another Douglass kill made it 21-15 and Bowers needed another timeout.

The Fallston girls volleyball team celebrates after winning the Class 2A East Region I championship Wednesday night over Rising Sun. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Cougars closed the set on a 4-1 run with Douglass, who had six of her team-high 11 kills in the first set, putting down the final point.

“I think we started out with the jitters and I think we just needed to settle down,” Coach Douglass said. “And then once we, you know, we believe in ourselves, so, we’ve been behind before and we knew we could do it.”

The Cougars found themselves behind early in the second set. Isabel Severson (two aces) served the Tigers to a 4-1 lead and Madison Fairweather (ace) extended the lead to 7-2, forcing a timeout by Douglass.

The Tigers’ lead was 8-3 when Fallston senior Natalie Taccone took serve. She brought the Cougars within a point, 8-7, before losing serve.

With the set tied at 14, senior captain Madison Weil served two aces, giving the Tigers an 18-14 lead.

Back came the Cougars. On Thompson’s serve, they drew even at 19, and Taccone came back on serve with the set tied at 20. Taccone, who served 21 points on the night, pushed Fallston to set point. Rising Sun stayed alive with two points, but the Cougars held on.

“I come in just to serve so I feel like I have to make my serves,” Taccone said. “I feel like you have to hit that certain spot, a certain angle and stay in the zone. When you’re in that zone and you just keep hitting it, you’re not gonna fail. Pulling my team back in with my serves is probably the greatest feeling I could get in a game.”

In the final set, it was the Cougars who jumped ahead quickly. Thompson’s serves and a block by Gent made it 6-1, and seconds later Gent put down a kill for a 7-2 lead. Gent, a senior who missed time this year with a shoulder injury, finished with seven kills and two blocks.

“That injury really took a toll on me, so now I play every point [thinking] that it’s really more important for everyone else,” Gent said. “I think my energy helps a lot of the team since I am a captain.”

Gent and her teammates watched the lead slip away. Freshman Ella Marsilii brought the Tigers back with several difficult serves. She helped tie the set at 8 and again at 10.

Fallston's Kyra Douglass, right, spikes the ball against Rising Sun's Addison Peirce, left, in the first set of Wednesday's Class 2A East Region I championship. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Cougars led 14-12 before they closed the match with a bang. A kill by Thompson (six kills, three aces, three digs), followed by her own serves, pushed the lead to 20-12.

Claire Musser (one ace, four kills, five digs) had a kill and ace in the final run that closed out the sweep.

Samantha Conrad added one ace and 20 digs for Fallston and Douglass had two blocks and seven digs.

“Rising Sun is an incredible team, they are scrappy, the hustle down every ball, so every time you think you’ve won the point, it comes back at us,” Douglass said.

Isabella Brumfield led the Tigers with 22 digs and Rising Sun served seven aces. Kendra Waters had four kills, while Neelie Grauer and Peirce combined for several blocks. Weil had 14 digs and Fairweather added 10.

“Our girls played their hearts out, we just came up on the short end,” Tigers coach Bowers said. “We didn’t get our first ball up to where we could get a good, clean attack enough times. That’s what it boils down to. I don’t think we could have defended much better than we did.”

Fallston plays in a state quarterfinal Friday, with time, opponent and site to be determined.