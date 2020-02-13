Patterson Mill, C. Milton Wright wrestlers win region dual meet titles

The Patterson Mill wrestling team won its third straight region title Wednesday night in its own gym.
The top seed Huskies defeated both Colonel Richardson and Perryville to win the Class 1A East title.
C. Milton Wright, meanwhile, won its first region title, also in its own gym. The Mustangs beat rival Bel Air and Kenwood to win the 3A North crown.
Both teams will travel to Charles County on Saturday to compete in respective state semifinals. Patterson Mill will battle in a 1A state semifinal at noon, while CMW will battle in a 3A semi at 2 p.m.
At Patterson Mill, the Huskies rolled past Colonel Richardson, 63-14, to gain the finals against Perryville, a 42-39 winner over Kent County in the other semifinal.
“We’ve had a rough week injury wise, we’ve had probably half the team out between sickness and injury, so to put things together, I knew it was going to be tight,” Huskies coach Ryan Arist said.
In the final, a 39-30 win over Perryville, the Panthers jumped on top, 12-4, through three matches. Kyle Pulket had the Huskies win, a 10-0 major decision at 120 pounds over Kyler Brown.
Perryville had pins from Chase Rondone (1:24) and Jeffrey Leonard (:34) at 113 and 126 pounds, respectively.
At 132, Brian Wheatley dominated Luke Marcinkevich for a 15-0 tech fall victory. That started a string of five straight wins for the Huskies.
Lucas Cooper followed at 138, outscoring Michael Kelly for a 15-11 decision that squared the meet 12-12.
Jae-Hoon Choi wasted no time putting the Huskies ahead at 145. Choi took Trevor David down immediately and pinned him in just 13 seconds.
Brian Serrano followed at 152 with a 4-0 decision of John Kilby and the run ended at 160 with Nathan Weller winning by forfeit, which gave the Huskies a 27-12 lead.
Perryville, however, made it interesting with three consecutive wins to pull to within three points.
Adam Campbell beat Philip Serrell, 10-4, at 170 and Nathan David controlled Eric Neutzling for a 6-1 win at 182. Noah Oakley closed the brief run at 195, with a somewhat surprising pin of Preston Weinberg in 3:16. The score tightened up to 27-24.
Connor Morton gave the Huskies a little breathing room at 220, pinning Steve Johnson at the 4:40 mark.
The Panthers then forfeited the 285 match to Mason Sprinkel, which locked up the win for the Huskies.
With the title clinched, the Huskies also forfeited the 106 match to the Panthers Gabe Phillips.
“I’m proud of this team, they’ve pushed me so much this year. We’ve had an awesome season,” Coach Arist said.
In the win over Colonel Richardson, Patterson Mill won all but three matches. Seven by pin, three by tech fall and one by forfeit.
Scoring pins were Randy Johnson, 106; Pulket, 120; Tony Athanasiou, 126; Cooper, 138; Choi, 145; Ty Darden, 195; and Sprinkel, 285.
Mustangs dominate
CMW was dominant in winning its first title. The Mustangs opened with a 50-18 win over Bel Air, before cruising past Kenwood, 60-19, in the final.
Kenwood opened the title battle with three wins and a 15-0 lead.
The Mustangs responded strongly, winning the next seven bouts, six by pin.
Dede Gourgoulianis started the run at 106, pinning Kelly Bailey in 4:53. Roy Hooe pinned Anthony Johnson in 2:20 at 113 and Staki Gourgoulianis pinned Kaylon Dunkin in :34 at 120.
James Riveira had an even faster pin at 126, stopping Jalen Demauri in just :28. Brody Zumbano had the forfeit win at 132 before the Mustangs added two more pins.
Juan Ortega pinned Ethan Miller in 1:42 at 138, and Carter Goscinski pinned Marc Taylor in 3:39 at 145.
Kenwood ended the run with its final win, a pin at 152, but the Blue Birds were also deducted two points for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Mustangs closed the meet with three more pins. Mark Hopkins pinned Jeff Rasmussen in 1:32 at 160; Christian Trombley pinned Tyler Francis in 2:51 at 170; and Logan Dvorak pinned Nashawn Morgan in :31 at 182.
“I thought our guys came out hungry and looking to not just win, but to dominate tonight. These kids are finally starting to see what they’re capable of,” Mustangs coach John Thornton said. “We won’t be the favorites on Saturday, but were right where we want to be. I wouldn’t want to wrestle us right now.”
In the opening round, CMW won 10 of 14 matches against the Bobcats.