Patterson Mill boys, C. Milton Wright girls, win region team swimming titles

The Patterson Mill boys and C. Milton Wright girls swim teams won region team titles Saturday at the Class 1A-2A-3A North Region meet contested at Magnolia Middle School.
The Huskies won the boys title with 322 points, besting CMW’s 299.
The CMW girls, meanwhile, scored 318 to win by a little more cushion over North Harford’s 275.
The Patterson Mill boys won three of the first four events to get rolling.
The Huskies, who won all three relays, opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Noah Harley, Noah Majka, Molrakot Ounnarath and Ian Sauer swam 1:47.76 to win by seven seconds over C. Milton Wright.
Issara Ounnarath, a junior, followed with a win in the 200 freestyle race. He swam 1:51.27 with Edgewood’s Storm Fuller placing second in 1:53.41.
“My breathing was really off, just something I have to work on for states coming up, but I felt really strong the first half of the 200 and then my arms just died out,” Ounnarath said. “I stayed up a little bit past my bedtime, I didn’t have a breakfast this morning. It’s just simple mistakes that we can work on.”
Issara Ounnarath also won the 500 freestyle in comfortable fashion. He won in 5:08.43, five seconds faster than runner-up Nick Musante of CMW, but seven seconds off the record pace set by Ounnarath in 2018.
“Mainly my counter [Jadon Harley], him and I have really good communication. He knows when to tell me my pace is off with the boards and he just reminds me before my races about my technique and to keep my head down and just focus on doing my time,” Ounnarath said.
The fastest and shortest boys race went to teammate Sean Lipscomb of Patterson Mill by a 100th of a second. Lipscomb touched in 23.12, nipping Fallston’s Calvin Grier who finished in 23.13.
Grier came back to win the 100 breaststroke event in an equally tight finish. Grier won in 1:07.40 to edge Huskie Molrakot Ounnarath’s time of 1:07.44.
The other individual Patterson Mill boys win came from Noah Harley (56.16) over Edgewood’s Fuller (57.19).
Sauer, Jonah Windle, Issara Ounnarath and Lipscomb teamed to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.50. Noah Harley, Windle, Lipscomb and Issara Ounnarath won the 400 freestyle relay by 10 seconds in 3:27.99.
City’s Taj Benton was a double winner with a pair of dominant wins. Benton won the 200 IM in 2:02.94 and then came back to win the 100 butterfly in a new region record time of 23.21.
The CMW girls were fueled by a win in the opening 200 medley relay.
Kaylee Blair led off for the winning Mustangs and then swam 55.70 to win the 100 freestyle event.
Blair teamed with Hannah Silcox, Deirdre McAliskey and Alyssa Stamper to win the medley relay in 1:59.06.
Blair was also runner-up in the 50 freestyle. Blair swam 25.85, but was out touched by Bo Manor’s Anna Miller (25.78.)
CMW also got a win from Silcox in the 100 breaststroke event. She swam 1:11.63 to edge Fallston’s Abby Schneider (1:12.32).
North Harford’s Emily Iampieri was a double winner. The North Harford junior won the 200 freestyle in 2:01.26 and came back later to win the 500 freestyle event, but not without a serious challenge from Havre de Grace senior Sydney James.
The two were stroke-for-stroke the entire race with Iampieri winning in 5:32.38. James was a close second in 5:32.42.
Neither were close to the meet record, 5:24.27, set by James in 2018.
Patterson Mill senior Katerina Lomis broke a pair of region records, but settled for one win.
Lomis swam 2:15.55 to win the 200 IM in record time, bettering the mark by a little less than a second.
“So my coaches told me that the record was already set in 2015 by one of the people I used to swim with, Hillary Young, so my goal time was to go the same time I went at county’s, a 2:15, so I knew that would beat the record definitely, so I paced myself the exact same way and of course I ended up getting it and it is a really awesome experience,” Lomis said.
Lomis then swam 1:00.02 to better her own region mark in the 100 butterfly, but Elkton’s Elizabeth Pennington swam 59.97 to win and set a new record.
“Basically, I knew my competitor, Elizabeth Pennington, she’s an amazing swimmer, and I knew it was going to be a tight race,” Lomis said. “So, I gave it all I had. I haven’t been swimming the 100 fly a lot, so I wanted to see a good pace for what I’d be doing at states.”
Lomis also anchored the Huskies winning 400 freestyle relay team. Julia Everitt, Sarah Lingelbach and McKenzie Milstead teamed to win in 3:54.05, two seconds faster than North Harford.
North Harford did win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.11. Team members were Grace Feldbush, Erin O’Leary, Lauren Seco and Iampieri.
Elkton’s Pennington also won the 100 backstroke event with a new record time of 1:00.32, breaking her own mark.