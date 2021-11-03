Six Harford soccer teams grab region soccer titles

“They controlled the play, the pace and we knew they would do that,” Bobcats coach Dominic Rose said. “Our style is to sit back and counter, so it actually played into our strength. However, when JT [Moran] reinjured his knee, that changed our whole attack. When that happened, we could no longer counter the way we wanted to. So, we went into more of a defensive posture in the second half and something was going to break and we knew it.”