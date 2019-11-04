With Friday’s final week of the high school football regular season wrapped up, seven Harford County teams can focus on at least another week of play as the region playoffs are set to begin Friday.
Changes to the playoff format now allow eight teams per region to qualify. Under the former system, just two schools, Harford Tech and Patterson Mill, would have qualified.
Changes were made, however, and there’s plenty of action on tap for Friday. All games are set for 7 p.m. starts.
1A East
In Class 1A East, four Harford teams will be in action. Havre de Grace (2-7), making its county-best 24th playoff appearance, will travel to top seed Cambridge-South Dorchester (7-2). The Warriors have appeared in the 1A state final (2015, 2016) and semifinal (2017, 2018) the past four seasons.
Patterson Mill (6-3), the second seed, is making its third playoff appearance and first since 2011. The Huskies will host Joppatowne (3-6) in a rematch of a game played Friday. The Huskies won the game, 35-14. Joppatowne is making its 18th appearance in the playoffs, but first since 2009.
Fallston (4-5) is also in the 1A playoffs and the fifth seed Cougars will travel to Colonel Richardson (5-4). The Cougars, making their sixth appearance, are back in the playoffs for first time since 2014.
2A East
Harford Tech (8-1) is the only Harford team to advance in 2A. The Cobras, due to the lopsided loss to Elkton on Friday, slipped from the top seed to the third seed. Tech will host Easton (6-3). This is the Cobras third consecutive appearance in the playoffs.
3A North
Edgewood and C. Milton Wright are both in for the 3A playoffs. The Mustangs (5-4) are the sixth seed and will travel to Dundalk (6-3) in the opener. The Mustangs are making their 12th appearance and third over past five years.
The Ram (5-4) are the seventh seed and will play at Franklin (7-2). Edgewood is making its third straight playoff appearance and 10th overall.