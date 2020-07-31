American Red Cross of Central Maryland offers ‘Run for the Red’ virtual races

Thoroughbred horses run for roses, Olympic sprinters run for gold and now, you can “Run for the Red” as part of the American Red Cross of Central Maryland’s virtual race.
The Red Cross is hosting a socially distanced “Run Anywhere” event, its first, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8. All you have to do is register for your desired distance (1-mile walk, 5K or 10K runs).
All runners will receive a custom race t-shirt and bib, and instructions for submitting your results will be emailed to each participant shortly before race day.
To sign up, go to runsignup.com/Race/MD/Anywhere/RedCrossNCGC.
The response has been good. “Actually, for not knowing what it would be, we’re very pleased,” Lenore Koors said Thursday. Koors is board chairperson, Community Outreach Committee of American Red Cross, National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region.
“I haven’t heard today, but I think yesterday we had over 202 participants and I actually am donating the t-shirts and I had to order another extra 100. We had ordered 200,” Koors said. “With sponsorships and the money raised, I believe that we are near our goal. Of course, this was a first time and it was somewhat of a modest goal, not knowing what it would be during the pandemic, so we are excited to be perfectly honest.”
Runners can run at any time that day and use the RaceJoy app to track and submit, or use a phone, fitness tracker, or treadmill readout, to show their distance and time. Results may be submitted between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on race day. A virtual run means you choose your course and time to run or walk – your place, your pace.
Ticket pricing is 10K distance: $45; 5K distance: $35; 1M distance: $25; Multi-family 4-pack: $100; Multi-family 5-pack: $125; Multi-family 6-pack: $150; and Multi-family 7-pack: $175.
Proceeds from this race will contribute to the mission of the American Red Cross in helping to raise funds for 2020 Hurricane Relief.
In addition, each registrant can make their own fundraising page and use it to help generate donations. Create your own fundraising slogan, upload your photo, and earn virtual fundraising badges when you meet goals. You can set this fundraising page up during the registration process – if you are registering as a family/group you can set it up for just the first person entering the registrations and bypass everyone else.
To learn more and sign up for the virtual run today, go to redcross.org/runforthered.
For interest in supporting this event as a sponsor, please contact Misty Bruce at misty.bruce@redcross.org or 410-512-7365.