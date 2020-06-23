Weitzel family gets tough break with no Little League softball season in Havre de Grace

“I think I miss the most of getting the chance to see the two of them compete together and to support each other on the field and during practice and to just see them have all those great moments together on the same team,” Amy said. “Emma is used to cheering for Sarah, watching from the stands because she’s the younger one and Sarah was able to come to a couple games last year and cheer Emma from the stands, but they’ve never been able to be there for each other in the same dugout and you know, talk each other up and high-five each other if someone gets a big hit or things like that. I was really looking forward to seeing them be that way together on the same team.”