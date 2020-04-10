Ripken brothers, Cal, Jr., Bill, partner with others on Strike Out Hunger campaign

In a coordinated effort, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, Bill Ripken, and Cal Ripken, Jr. have partnered with Feeding America® to launch the Strike Out Hunger campaign in efforts to help kids and families across the country who are dealing with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ripken Foundation, along with its partners at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and the Kevin Harvick Foundation, have collectively stepped up to the plate to contribute $250,000 towards the Strike Out Hunger campaign. Every dollar donated helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of member food banks.
“For nearly two decades, our foundation has helped kids across the country through after-school programs and the building of fields to provide safe places to play and learn. However, we have decided to temporarily shift our focus due to the current crisis to address a more urgent need,” said Cal Ripken, Jr. “We are proud to partner with Feeding America and food banks here in Maryland and across the country to make a difference to the underserved kids and families we impact and we are hoping that others will join us.”
Ripken added that this endeavor has encouraged him to join social media personally for the first time and his Twitter handle, @calripkenjr, will launch in support of the campaign on Tuesday morning, April 7.
Feeding America estimates that $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to provide enough food for our neighbors struggling with hunger. For the 37 million Americans already facing food insecurity, sheltering in place means the very real danger of lost wages, further difficulty accessing enough food, and an increased reliance on food banks to fill their plates.
“With the nation in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working tirelessly to meet the increased needs of today while preparing for continued challenges in the weeks and months to come. However, we can’t do that alone. We are appreciative of the additional support from the Ripken family, the Ripken Foundation and its partners at such a crucial time in this fight against hunger. Together, we are bigger, better, stronger and more effective than the sum of our parts,” added Briana Crane, Managing Director Strategic Gifts, Feeding America.
Kevin Harvick, NASCAR superstar, founder of the Kevin Harvick Foundation and Ripken Foundation board member added, “In these days of uncertainty, the Kevin Harvick Foundation is honored to be a part of the Ripken Foundation’s Strike Out Hunger campaign and do our part to help friends and neighbors who are struggling right now to put food on the table. No kids should ever have to go hungry in our country and together we can make a difference to help them and their families.”
Every gift at any amount will help support those who need it the most. To donate to the Strike Out Hunger fundraising campaign, visit www.ripkenfoundation.org/donate/strikeouthunger.
For the last 19 years, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation has worked tirelessly to implement youth development programs and create parks that directly address the problems facing at-risk youth in distressed communities across the country. Inspired by one of the most iconic baseball families, the Ripkens created the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to honor the legacy of its family patriarch, longtime coach, and mentor, Cal Ripken, Sr. The Ripken Foundation uses sports-themed activities to bring police officers, youth partners and underserved kids ages 9 – 14 together on a level playing field to learn invaluable life skills.
The Ripken Foundation’s Youth Development Park Initiative creates clean, safe places for kids to play on multipurpose, synthetic surface fields that promote healthy living in an outdoor recreational facility. Since 2009, the Ripken Foundation has 93 completed parks across the country in 24 states and Washington, D.C. In 2019, the Ripken Foundation impacted over 1.5 million kids nationwide through its Youth Development Park and mentor programs. For more information, visit www.RipkenFoundation.org and Follow @CalRipkenSrFdn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.