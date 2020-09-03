Perryville athlete Emarion Hampton feels strain of COVID in search for a college

“It’s affected my recruiting big time. I do feel like I’d be in way better position because without in-person evaluations and going to the colleges and visiting them. It’s hard for a college to see how really good I am and especially being from a small school, it’s hard to get my name out there,” Hampton said. “So, I have to do more and colleges are just going off your film, so if they don’t see you in person they’re not going to really offer you. They don’t know what type of player you are, film doesn’t speak for everything. There’s little things they’ll notice in person. I can’t get that luxury, so it’s really hard.”