Maryland Women’s Championship Bowling Tournament coming to Aberdeen

In a little more than a month, Sarah and Marty Letscher, owners of the Harford Lanes Family Bowling Center in Aberdeen, will serve as hosts for the 55th Annual Maryland Women’s Championship Tournament
The event will be held over two weekends, May 1-2 and 8-9. Sarah Letscher says she’s not sure if this tourney has ever been at Harford Lanes before, but if so, it’s the first time in a while.
The Letscher’s, who have been in the bowling business for 45 years, became owners of Harford Lanes in 2017. The couple had lived in Harford County many years ago, but left more than two decades ago.
“We moved to Ohio 25 years ago and bought a center, so we were proprietors in Ohio for 25 years and then moved back here to purchase this center,” Sarah Letscher said. Husband Marty Letscher was from Aberdeen and had lived there since he was 13.
“They came to me, about two months ago and asked me if I would mind hosting it and I said yeah, no problem,” Sarah said. “With COVID and stuff, people, I don’t think were sure whether we’d even have some of these tournaments or not. So, I said yeah, we’ll host it and here we go.”
The tournament is for bowlers, only females, who must be at least age 18 years old. Participants have to be sanctioned United States Bowling Congress (USBC) certified. That’s based on having rolled 21 games or more in a certified league.
Bowlers will pay an entry fee of $30 per event and can compete in singles, doubles and team events.
Harford Lanes, with its 20 lanes, can handle 80 bowlers max per shift. “I don’t know how many will be here, I don’t think we’ll fill them up to that extent, because Maryland is a smaller bowling state and I can guarantee you, probably 75 percent of our bowlers will come from our association here, which is the Cecil-Harford Association,” Sarah Letscher said.
“We feel it’s an honor to host the tournament. To us, since we’re relatively new proprietors back in this area, even though we’ve been in the bowling business 45 years,” Sarah Letscher said. “We’ve done a lot of remodeling and revisions in the center and really worked hard to bring back the bowlers and the place up. So, we feel honored to be able to host this.”
Bowlers will bowl three games per event, so a total of 9 games if entered in all three events. Squad times are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. all four days. Teams can enter more than once as long as no more than two of same players are part of it.
Sarah Letscher isn’t exactly sure yet how the schedule will lay out, but she said, “A lot of times, singles and doubles will be bowled on one day and teams on the other, but some people will bowl it all on one day.”
The tournament will not have step ladder finals. Bowlers will be ranked by total pins after three games rolled.
Winners will be awarded money prizes in both scratch and handicapped competitions.