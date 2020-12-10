Edgewood senior Payton Radomsky kicking her way to Shepherd University

Payton Radomsky, a senior Edgewood High School and an avid soccer player, is taking her multiple talents to Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia next Fall.
Radomsky, who attends Edgewood for its International Baccalaureate magnet program, carries a 4.87 GPA.
So, studies and soccer are going with her to the D-2 school.
“First of all, when we first arrived at Shepherd, it’s kind of located in a little town called Shepherdstown and its right at the center and as soon I stepped on campus, I could tell that their community, because of the little town that they’re located in, and I just wanted to be part of a small community like that,” Radomsky said. “Some of the big schools, you can get lost in the crowd, but at a little school like that it’s really like a community and a family. That’s kind of what stuck out to me.”
Radomsky also says she did some research on the program that she plans to study. Radomsky says she wants to study athletic training or sports medicine. “That’s what I want to major in and I read that they have a really good program on that,” Radomsky said.
As for soccer, there was also a good feeling. “Also, when I visited there, I got to meet with the coach a couple of girls and they were super nice the soccer team was really like a family and they were all so close. I just wanted to be a part of something like that,” Radomsky said.
Radomsky did visit a few other schools, including McDaniel College, Emory & Henry College and Gettysburg College.
“I feel like a lot of them were bigger schools and I obviously wanted to go to a smaller school, but some of them were also, too, far.,” she said. “I kind of want to be close to home, but not, too, close. I feel like Shepherd was just a really good fit for me.”
An outside midfielder by position, Radomsky has been playing soccer since she was five years old.
Where will she fit at Shepherd? “I feel like I’m definitely going to have to compete, I’m not going to underestimate the amount of talent on that team because there definitely is a lot of talent,” Radomsky said. “As long as I work to get there, I feel very confident in my abilities to get some playing time.”
In addition to playing for Edgewood, Radomsky also plays club soccer for Baltimore Celtic. Her club coach Carl Delmont is a Shepherd alum and she says that’s how she connected with the school.
The women’s soccer team at Shepherd recently moved from the MEC conference to the tougher PSAC conference.
“In their first year in it (PSAC), they didn’t do, too, well just because it was their first year and they were trying to adjust, but I know in years prior (MEC), they did pretty decent in that conference,” Radomsky said.
As for soccer at Edgewood in her senior year, Radomsky says she did compete in some of the virtual athletics offered by Harford County Public Schools and she says there were Zoom meetings with her Edgewood team and coach for purposes of staying in touch and knowing what was going on with high school sports.
As for the team and will there be a season, Radomsky is hopeful.
“I think it’s very important for me and the rest of the seniors on my team because I know for me, I’ve been on the varsity soccer team at Edgewood since I was a freshman,” she said. “That team has been such a family to me. spending every day out in the field with them. Working through things, and winning, losing, everything. You do it as a team and right now in the Fall, not having that, especially during my senior season, it’s very heartbreaking.
Radomsky points out the hurt in not having a senior night. “I don’t get a senior night and I think that’s a very special moment as a senior is being recognized for all of your accomplishments on the team and off the team,” Radomsky said. “I would just hope that we are able to have a spring season, even if it’s shortened, something would be better than nothing.”