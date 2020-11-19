Havre de Grace resident Immanuel Quickley is Harford County’s third NBA first-round draft pick

C. Milton Wright boys basketball coach Jon Stefanides recalls coaching against Quickley. “You could tell he was a special person the first time we competed against him in the best environment I had seen in a high school game back in 2015. He was calm, smart and a leader on the court despite being only a freshman,” Stefanides said. “Each time we competed against him you could see his hard work paying off as he continued to grow as an athlete and separate himself from others. That work ethic led to his dream coming true last night and I am sure he will continue to work hard to be the best person he can become on and off the court. Looking forward to seeing him play with New York. I couldn’t be happier for Immanuel, his mom Nitrease and his family.”