Varsity Q&A: Anyia Gibson is leading Harford Tech girls basketball as it gets ready for the postseason

Harford Tech girls basketball has put together a strong season in search of championships. The Cobras are 10-5 and 4-1 in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division, a game behind Fallston.

A big reason for the success is 5-foot-10 senior Anyia Gibson, who’s proven to be a dominant player scoring and rebounding.

Gibson recently spoke to The Aegis about her team, the season and more:

(Editor’s note: Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.)

Harford Tech's Anyia Gibson looks to make a move past a Fallston defender during a game on Dec. 22. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

You guys have had some tough losses, some big wins, how do you see where the team stands getting ready for the home stretch?

In the beginning, we did have some high expectations for our team coming out of losing regional championships from last year. This year, we’ve pushed ourselves to our limits and that’s what we continue doing. Even losses, we even bounce back, pushing harder in practices. It’s never been grief on these losses, it’s been, ‘Let’s come back 10 times harder.’

You’ve had big wins this week against Eastern Tech and a triple overtime win over Dulaney, what does the team get from stepping out and taking on these nonconference games?

There’s a huge difference between Harford County and Baltimore County, between the refs, the way the crowd acts, it’s a change. It’s a huge change. It’s more about your mental toughness, understanding what coach is doing and how he wants to view different plays and different competitions. It’s not listening to what the audience has to say taking control yourself.

What makes this team so strong?

I’m not going to lie, it’s the trust. We’ve always done these trust and bonding exercises and often on the court, it’s amazing. The fact that whenever we see each other in the hallways we say hi, make sure everyone’s good. We’re always checking on each other mentally. It’s a lot mentally with basketball, it’s not always all about skill and aggression.

You and Amya Goodsell have each put up big numbers seemingly every night. How do the two of you work together to make the team the best it can be?

Me and Amya, we have different skills but we understand everyone’s position. Being able to practice and have a change of position and understand each position, is more helpful for us working the ball. So say Amya, since she’s a guard and I’m more of a post player, the fact that we understand each other and we communicate on the court without even talking to each other, is one of our biggest problems we’re giving other teams.

Harford Tech's Aniya Gibson looks for room to shoot against Fallston's Ayla Galloway during a game on Dec. 22. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

You had some tough games the first time around in the conference, are there some revenge games coming up?

Fallston and North Harford, those are our two top revenge games. Especially Fallston, since we lost the regional championship to them last year. We’ve been talking about this all summer and I know me from freshman year on varsity, we won a regional championship and that was my first experience with Fallston at high school. And I’m like, OK, this is our new rival now. I can’t wait to get that revenge back.

After losing to them earlier this year, what is going to make the second time around different?

Mentality. I know from last game we came in, warming up, we didn’t come out with as much hustle because we knew we lost to them three times last year. We got to come in with confidence next game and that will really make a difference.

What got you started in basketball?

It really came from my height. I used to go around saying, ‘What sport can I do?’ I tried gymnastics, that wasn’t really my thing because of my length, it was too easy for me. So I was thinking about, what can I use my length floor. Walking around, people were always like, ‘Hey, do you play basketball?’ So I said, maybe that’s time. Plus I lived right across the street from a court and I always saw the boys playing and I’m the only girl that didn’t want to play with Barbies, I wanted to roughhouse. So definitely my environment really impacted me with that.

Looking at your team, do you have a pregame warm-up song that fires you up?

“I’m Not the Only One,” by Sam Smith. We sing it before we even get on the court. It’s a sad song, but for some reason it hypes us up.

"Off the court, I like to do community things. We have this youth community program, we call it 'Scooby-Doo,' it’s a Christian youth camp, it happens in the spring and the fall. That’s one thing I like to do, help out with the kids. Even small community events, I love going out there and meeting new people and it’s not all about the violence. It’s people that are being good people," Harford Tech's Anyia Gibson said. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

If the team is getting together for dinner, who’s cooking it?

Emma Ingram. She’s a JV player and her mother bakes these amazing cookies.

Which teammate of yours do you think would make the best coach one day?

I think Sarah Hunt, [coach Brad Hunt’s] daughter. She has this strong desire of making sure we get out there confident and strong. There’s a lot of underestimating when your a female and she’s always grown up with male sports. She has this aggressiveness, I feel like she’d be an amazing coach.

What’s life like for you off the court?

A lot of family. I love to hang out with family even though, sometimes I can get on their nerves. Off the court, I live in Edgewood, and there’s a lot of stereotypical things about Edgewood where it’s about guns and violence, but I like to do community things. We have this youth community program, we call it “Scooby-Doo,” it’s a Christian youth camp, it happens in the spring and the fall. That’s one thing I like to do, help out with the kids. Even small community events, I love going out there and meeting new people and it’s not all about the violence. It’s people that are being good people.