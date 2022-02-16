Havre de Grace girls basketball rolls to Susquehanna Division title with 61-31 win over Perryville

The Havre de Grace girls basketball team won big over visiting Perryville Tuesday night with a 61-31 win that gave the Warriors their first Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division championship.
The Warriors (12-6, 11-3) ended league play in a tie with Edgewood (11-3), but the Warriors beat the Rams twice, giving them the tiebreaker and the title.
“I’m just super proud of the girls,” Warriors coach Lisa Koop said. “All season, we just tried to focus on one game at a time, and literally, one quarter at a time. Every time we come out, we’re trying to win that quarter and that’s our focus.”
The Warriors had little trouble doing that in the win, outscoring the Panthers (0-12, 0-10) in every quarter.
Havre de Grace led 10-3 midway through the first quarter with senior guard Kaedence Bryant scoring five straight points.
Perryville was able to keep it close with the shooting of Mallory Stamper. Stamper knocked down a pair of 3-pointers from the top of the key and Lawrencia Jennings added a basket. The Panthers were down, 12-8, at the end of the quarter.
The lead quickly jumped to nine, 18-9, as Bryant dished out three assists for six points to begin the second quarter. Senior Natiah Turner broke free for a long pass and score, while Carla Dunson scored the next two baskets from nifty Bryant passes in the paint.
The Warriors added six more points, including a 3-pointer from Dunson, to make it 25-9 before the Panthers scored again.
Dunson scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter, helping toward a 29-17 halftime lead.
“I’m happy, especially because it’s senior night so I’m really happy for them and to be division champs,” Dunson said. “It’s exciting, especially since it’s their last year of playing high school basketball.”
The Warriors came out of the break and with a 13-4 run, pushing the lead to 42-21. Turner, who finished with 17 points, scored seven in the third quarter. The Warriors’ press and man-to-man defense were a problem for the Panthers all night.
“I think our defense was way better this game than it was last game, we didn’t even win first quarter last game,” Dunson said. “This game we won every quarter and I think that really helped us. We had a lot of steals, our press was working.”
Havre de Grace won the quarter, 20-8, and the lead was 49-25, beginning the fourth.
Turner had three baskets and seven more points in the fourth quarter, while Bryant (14 points) added a 3-pointer and Dunson added her final basket.
“We’ve actually come a long way, the start of the season was kind of a little sketchy, because we didn’t really trust each other,” Bryant said. “Once our chemistry got built up, we started trusting each other more and I think that‘s what’s been pulling out all of our wins so far.”
Stamper finished with 12 points to lead the Panthers and Alyssa Stanley added 10 points.
“I think one of our things is we’re such a young team, I mean we have one senior,” Panthers coach Erin Nosek said. “It’s just going to keep getting better and it’s a rebuilding year and we’re noticing that. I know right now shots aren’t falling and maybe communication is not there yet, but hustle, 1,000% is always there from these girls.”