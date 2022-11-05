Kian Pucher scores twice as North Harford boys soccer beats Potomac, 5-0, in state quarterfinal

North Harford's Kian Pucher reacts to the cheers from the crowd after his second goal during the Class 2A state quarterfinal game against Potomac at North Harford on Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Host North Harford had a test in discipline Friday night in its Class 2A state quarterfinal against Potomac.

The Wolverines, replacing region champ Fairmont Heights who forfeited due to use of an ineligible player, were scrappy and somewhat skilled, but also overly aggressive at times. The Hawks overcame it all for a 5-0 win.

“It was test of discipline, I think for my guys,” Hawks coach Erik Lane said. “The first half we were playing uncontrolled soccer and we had a discussion at halftime that I think cleaned up the game quite a bit. We saw that on the field where the guys recognized the importance of the task ahead of us and started playing to own the game.”

Even uncontrolled, North Harford scored twice over the first 12 minutes to get ahead for good. Senior midfielder Kian Pucher scored both goals.

The first came on a corner kick seven minutes in. Cole Schultz sent a high ball out front and Pucher rose up to head the ball past Potomac’s 5-foot, 3-inch keeper Edwin Rodriguez.

Pucher later scored on a direct kick from 19 yards out. The shot was high enough that even with Rodriguez getting his hands on it, the ball bounced off and into the goal.

North Harford's Cole Schultz and Potomac's Jeff Flores stay shoulder to shoulder as they battle for possession during the Class 2A state quarterfinal game at North Harford on Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Hawks had numerous other chances, but some shots went over the goal, while Rodriguez made a few nice saves. The Hawks did have a third goal in the first half, but an offsides call wiped it out.

The Wolverines had ball skills and speed, but Hawks junior defender Matthew Siedlecki led a defense that shut any and all runs down.

North Harford was more in tune in the second half.

“In those first 20 minutes we showed that we could own a game and that was important for our psyche going into the next round,” Lane said.

Eight minutes into the second half, Tyler Bowman, a senior forward, had a run that gave him a one-on-one with Rodriguez. The goalie, though, made a great save to thwart the goal. But just two minutes later, Bowman got revenge. From the 18, Bowman turned and drilled a ground ball shot inside the far post.

North Harford's Tyler Bowman gets up for the header during the Class 2A state quarterfinal game against Potomac at North Harford on Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Schultz added the fourth goal midway through the half and LB Salamone netted the fifth and final goal with 10:38 to play.

Potomac’s best scoring chance came with 18 minutes left. A direct kick from the side from 30 yards out, but sophomore striker Holman Canales sent the shot high over the goal.

Rodriguez finished with seven saves, while Hawks goalie Michael Lawry had six saves, with most coming from shots afar.

“Tonight, the guys really played, I’m proud of them. They played their hearts out and I know we lost, but I think the lack of experience is what really caught us out on this big stage,” Wolverines coach Nick Reid said. “In terms of building and going forward, most of these guys are sophomores and juniors, so for next season, as long as they keep the work in the classroom and grades, with continued development they could be good, even go further.”

The Hawks will play a state semifinal next weekend at a site yet determined. The opponent will be Lackey or Century.