(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Patterson Mill defeats Allegany to win 1A softball state title| PHOTOS Jun 18, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Patterson Mill defeats Allegany to take MPSSAA Class 1A state champion softball title in the game Friday, June 18, 2021, at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill's Lexi Gresko shoots a few video clips with the championship trophy as she and her teammates celebrate their victory in the 1A state championship softball game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill softball team captains Dakota Pitts, back, Maddie Buher, front, and Madison Knight, right, proudly hold the 1A softball state championship trophy high after their win over Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill's Dakota Pitts gets down and makes the tag on the Allegany baserunner during the 1A state championship softball game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Members of the Patterson Mill varsity softball team begin to celebrate their state championship victory after the final out of the 1A softball state championship game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill's Madison Knight shoots a few video clips with the championship trophy as she and her teammates celebrate their victory in the 1A state championship softball game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill's Ella Laurentius reacts after making the tag for the pick-off on the Allegany baserunner at first base during the 1A state championship softball game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill's Madison Knight left, and her catcher Maddie Buher celebrate their state championship victory after the final out of the 1A softball state championship game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Members of the Patterson Mill varsity softball team hold the state champions trophy high as they celebrate their victory in the 1A softball state championship game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill's Madison Knight delivers the pitch to the waiting Allegany batter during the 1A softball state championship game at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill's Madison Knight gets her teammates fired up after reaching second base on a play in the 1A softball state championship game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Members of the Patterson Mill varsity softball team begin to celebrate their state championship victory after the final out of the 1A softball state championship game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill softball head coach Jeff Horton gives the sign to his batter during the 1A state championship game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill's Caroline Michaels gets down and dirty trying to beat the throw to first base during the 1A state championship softball game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill's Caroline Michaels gets down and dirty trying to beat the throw to first base during the 1A state championship softball game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Patterson Mill's Caroline Michaels gets down and dirty trying to beat the throw to first base during the 1A state championship softball game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Patterson Mill softball 1A state champions Members of the Patterson Mill varsity softball team celebrate their state championship victory after the 1A softball state championship game against Allegany at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie Friday, June 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement