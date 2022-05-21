Patterson Mill softball rolls over CMIT-North, 24-1, for Class 1A state quarterfinal win

Victorious Patterson Mill players walk through the hand shake line with CMIT Academy North opponents during a 1A softball quarterfinal game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

In the latest step toward repeating as Class 1A state champions, the Patterson Mill Huskies softball team scored two dozen runs Friday to easily defeat visiting Chesapeake Math & IT-North, 24-1, in a 1A state quarterfinal.

The Huskies (22-0) will play Boonsboro in a 1A semifinal on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Bachman Sports Complex.

“It’s incredible, honestly, to have a team with not only good pitching, but all around,” senior Tara Caprinolo said. “Everyone is just an excellent player, everyone plays for each other. Even off the bench, we have excellent players who come off the bench and finish the game for us which is very important. And to come out here and have a chance to go at it again, my senior year, is even more incredible.”

Patterson Mill's Lexi Gresko connects with a pitch for a base hit against CMIT Academy North during a Class 1A softball quarterfinal game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Friday was all Patterson Mill from the start. The Huskies had three hits in the first inning, coupling those with two errors and a walk led to five Patterson Mill runs.

Five hits, three errors and two walks led to nine more runs in the second inning, while a hit batter, two walks and five more hits produced seven more runs and a 21-1 lead through three innings.

The Tigers broke up a no-hit bid early as Nyah Belton hit a two-out single in the first. Belton moved to second on a passed ball, but she was stranded there as Madison Knight struck out the next batter, one of six strikeouts over two innings of work for Knight.

Grace Essah-Mensah added a leadoff single for the Tigers in the second inning and she scored their lone run. Mensah stole second base and an errant throw from the Huskies catcher went into center field.

Mensah took off for third and a throw from center was also off mark and Mensah raced home with the run.

Patterson Mill senior pitcher Madison Knight embraces catcher Izzy Hiebler after her final pitch on her home field during Friday's Class 1A state quarterfinal against CMIT North. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Unfazed, Knight shut down the inning with three strikeouts. Alyssa Miller took over in the circle for the Huskies in the third and over three innings, allowed a single, while striking out five.

Patterson Mill closed out the scoring with three runs in the fourth inning. The Huskies finished with 16 hits.

Knight, the lone starter to play all five innings, went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a two-run home run and five RBIs. Lily Hofmeister went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Lily Baldwin was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Danielle Coombs also went 2-for-2 and Mackenzie Knight was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Also, Savannah Reedy went 1-for-3 with an RBI; Lexi Gresko went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and Audrey March was 1-for-1 with three RBIs.

Patterson Mill's Alyssa Miller throws to first to force out a CMIT Academy North runner during a 1A softball quarterfinal game at Patterson Mill High School on Friday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Last year was so amazing, having the chance to do it this year is just even better,” said Ali Kirsch, one of seven seniors. “With an amazing team, we had some great people that left last year, but we’ve had even more amazing people to come up with us and it’s great to have them this year. I think we have a really good chance, if we stick together and just keep our energy up, I think we have a chance of having that unbelievable feeling again.”

Tigers manager Chico Donelson talked to his team about the result. He told his players that there was nothing that could really change the final outcome, but they could have played better in the field. The Tigers made six errors.

“The program’s only 5 years old, we don’t even have a field yet,” Donelson said. “When we started the program our goal was to be the best in our county (Prince George’s) first and then take a look at what’s on the other side of that county ball.”