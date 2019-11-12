The Patterson Mill girls volleyball team made quick work of Colonel Richardson Monday night in a Class 1A state semifinal match at the University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum.
The Huskies (12-5) swept the Colonels (10-9), 3-0, winning by scores of 25-8, 25-14, 25-17. The win puts the Huskies in Saturday’s 1A state championship match, where they will face Smithsburg or Western Tech. Match time is 5 p.m.
This team has worked hard for this all season, we’ve tried several variations of our lineup, rotations, we’ve gone through everything match-after-match. Sometimes the girls were a little frustrated, at losing a set because we thought we could win it another way," Huskies assistant coach Brandon Jones said. “We just working hard and until we figured out what worked and these last few weeks we’ve really come together as team and they are absolutely doing a fantastic job, I am so proud of them."
Service errors were the biggest opponent for the Huskies on this night. The Huskies had 10 in the match, but six came in the first set and the Colonels scored just eight points.
The Huskies were up 7-2 early and at 14-6 it was a timeout for the Colonels. The power play at the net from junior Delaney Madsen (match high 14 kills) and senior Katie Keech (five kills, one block) was, too, much for the Colonels throughout.
“We really count on our team also to bring up the energy and really help us out,” Keech said. “We couldn’t do it without the entire team, it’s really a team effort, we just happen to get the final boom."
Madsen added, “It’s really exciting for all of us, we’ve all been playing together for a while and it’s really exciting to finally make it far in playoffs and it’s just about the whole team and we’re all really excited.”
The serves of junior Meadow Santoriello (four aces, four kills, 25 assists) closed out set one and led the Huskies to a 5-1 led in set two.
A Madsen kill made it 8-2 and the lead ballooned to 13-3 quickly. At 16-6, the Huskies seemed to lose focus and the Colonels closed the deficit back to four, 16-12. Colonels senior Alexis Bates had a much to do with it. Her serves, that included a match-high five aces, gave her team hope.
A serving error ended the Bates run and the Huskies took full advantage. It was 9-2 run that closed out the set.
In set three, it was the serving of Keech (two aces) that sent the Huskies out to a 10-1 lead. That prompted another timeout by the Colonels.
It worked. The Colonels climbed back in the set, trailing 13-8 after a 7-3 run.
Moments later, it was a kill and follow up block from Patterson Mill sophomore Cailey Jones (five kills, two blocks) to put the Huskies ahead, 16-8.
The lead grew to 20-8, before Bates added another run with her serves to pull the Colonels back to within eight, 20-12. Teammate Allison France added two aces as a last gasp (23-16 Huskies lead) for the Colonels, whose hitting error a couple of points later ended the match.
Katerina Lomis added four kills and Mikaela Truong had three kills for the Huskies.