Advertisement Advertisement The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Patterson Mill vs Colonel Richardson volleyball semifinal By Brian Krista Nov 11, 2019 | 7:12 PM Patterson Mill and Colonel Richardson in a 1A semifinal match during the MPSSAA State Volleyball Tournament at University of Maryland's Ritchie Coliseum on Monday, November 11. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Centennial vs Aberdeen Football Advertisement The Aegis Sports The Aegis Sports UCBAC District VII regional golf finals | PHOTOS The District VII championship golf tournament at Mountain Branch Golf Course in Joppa on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Harford football week three Harford County football rushing leaders Harford County football scoring leaders through Oct. 24 Harford County football 2019 passing leaders (through Oct. 24 Harford football week one Aberdeen IronBirds Season Finale IronBirds vs Brooklyn Cyclones Advertisement