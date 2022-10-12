Patterson Mill girls volleyball survives Fallston rally, outlasts Cougars in five sets

Patterson Mill's Josie Otremba puts the ball over the net as Fallston's Cameron Rohner, left and Lily Allman leap, hoping for the block during the match at Fallston on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

For the second time this season, girls volleyball teams from Patterson Mill and Fallston needed five sets to determine a winner.

Despite visiting Patterson Mill, who won the first five-set marathon, taking the first two sets, the match went five with the Huskies again earning the 3-2 win over the Cougars in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division play. Set scores were 25-11, 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12.

“During the first two sets our energy was definitely high and then I think maybe, we could have gotten our heads through the student section or just making some bad plays,” junior hitter Grace Bonhoff said. “During the last [set] we knew we had to get our head in the game to win, because we wanted to beat the Cougars.”

Patterson Mill's Grace Bonhoff sends the ball back to the Fallston side of the net during Tuesday's match at Fallston. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Huskies (8-3 overall, 6-3 UCBAC) came out hot and after falling behind 4-1, outscored Fallston 10-1 to take control of the opener. Kills by Bonhoff and Josie Otremba pushed the lead to 18-9 before closing the set on a 7-2 run.

Fallston (7-4, 5-4) played better in the second set, but hitting errors were still a problem. Kyra Douglass had two early kills to keep the Cougars close, tying the set at 6. The Huskies led 10-9 before a Bonhoff kill capped a short run for a 13-9 lead.

Moments later it was an ace from Bonhoff and kill by Otremba to push the Huskies’ lead to 18-15.

The lead was cut to one, 20-19, and coach Brandon Jones needed a timeout. Out of it, Patterson Mill scored five of the next six points to end the set.

Up 2-0, the Huskies were playing together and defending the Douglass’ power game pretty well. Douglass finished with 29 kills, but may have had 29 more if not for solid Huskies defense.

“In practice, we’re all about digging the ball and playing a tough defense,” Jones said. “I’m a very defensive coach in nature and it’s great if you’re a good hitter, but you’ve got to be able to take a hit, take the ball and make the right movements when that ball contacts you at the speed that Douglass hits it.”

Douglass had a little more success in the third set, staking the Cougars to a 3-0 lead. The set was tied at 7 and 11 before the Cougars started to pull away.

The Cougars scored the next five points and the Huskies could get no closer than three the rest of the set.

In the fourth set, the serves of Samantha Conrad staked Fallston to an 8-0 lead. Conrad served four aces as part of the run. The Huskies battled back to get within two late, 23-21, but after a Fallston timeout, the Cougars scored two points to force the fifth set.

Fallston's Samantha Conrad makes a pass during the match against Patterson Mill at Fallston on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

In the final set, Fallston was up 6-4 before Jeana Harrison served eight straight points for a 12-6 Huskies lead. The Cougars fought back and on Douglass’ serves, came back to within a point, 12-11.

An Ella Laurentius tip kill ended the run and put the Huskies just two points away from the win. Bonhoff’s final kill brought on match point and Julia Shrewsberry ended the match with a kill.

Otremba finished with a team-high 18 kills and Bonhoff ended with 11 kills, 29 digs and she served three of the Huskies’ five aces. Setter Zoe Valan had 43 assists, setting up hitters for kills.

Ellery Thompson had two aces, 10 kills and four digs for the Cougars, who were forced to play without starting middle Renae Gent. The senior suffered a shoulder injury in warmup and was unable to play.

“Right before the beginning of the first set, my starting middle [Gent] popped her shoulder out,” Cougars coach Layna Douglass said. “So, she sat the entire time.”

As for the match, coach Douglass said, “We had to adjust to their offense, they were really beating us on the line. So, I had to adjust our defense to slide over to get to the line. Once we started doing that, we started to get a lot more balls up. Once we adjusted our defense, we gave them a run for their money.”