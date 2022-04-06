Bel Air girls lacrosse spreads the scoring around showcasing balance in 16-1 win over Patterson Mill

The Bel Air Bobcats girls lacrosse team used a balanced team approach Tuesday night and it led to a somewhat easy 16-1 win over visiting Patterson Mill in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.

The Bobcats (3-1 overall, 1-1 UCBAC) scored 11 straight first-half goals to not only lead big at half, but also start a running clock that comes with any 10-goal differential.

An aggressive, team-oriented defense by the Bobcats forced the young Huskies (2-3, 0-2) into numerous first-half turnovers. The Huskies also had their own issues connecting passes and there were a pair of two-minute penalties suffered by the Huskies, giving the Bobcats four minutes of man-up situations.

“I think we were definitely talking a lot and letting everyone know where the ball was, especially our goalie,” Bel Air sophomore defender Ashley Yingling said. “All of our crashes were there, every time they got in the middle, we were crashing and the girl dropped the ball every time. Our clears were great, they could never get the ball back.”

Patterson Mill had a 9-4 draw advantage in the first half, but the turnovers and penalties were too much to overcome.

“Second game in a row, turnovers killed us,” Huskies first-year coach Rob Persing said. “The two things I told the ladies before we went out on the field, maintain possession stay out of the penalty box.”

The Bobcats scored three goals on man-up advantages, but it was even strength for both teams when Riley Manzo scored the first Bobcats goal with an assist from Logan Cook nearly six minutes in.

Paige Feick netted the first advantage goal with 18:57 left and Madigan King followed with back-to-back goals for a 4-0 lead.

Maddie Hauf’s lone goal came in advantage time with 13:13 left. Nearly two minutes out of the stoppage and the advantage ending, Brooke Keesey scored her only goal with an assist from King.

The Bobcats then scored five goals in the final 10 minutes to blow the game wide open. Goals were scored by Manzo — who led Bel Air with four — Delaney Burrows, Cook, Darby Doehring and Feick. All the goals were assisted except for Feick’s, which was the lone free position goal of the game.

“I thought we shared the ball really well throughout the field, whether it was transition, on attack,” Bobcats coach Kristen Barry said. “Really liked sharing the ball, we’re big on making sure we’re going for assisted goals every time. We don’t want to be that team that just runs and guns. We want to share the ball and I really thought they put a lot of the pieces together that we’ve been missing.”

Patterson Mill broke up the shutout with the second half’s first goal. Ava Lopano, whose free position shot was blocked by Bobcats goalie Izzy Gautreaux to open the half, came back to score four minutes into play.

The Bobcats, who had a 5-2 draw advantage in the second half, used a lot of clock time with strong possessions. They also scored five more goals, all assisted, to close out the win.

Manzo scored two, while other goals were scored by Feick, Cook and Mia Jourdan.

Bel Air goalie Gautreaux finished with four saves. Patterson Mill played two goalies with Taylor Brown making nine first half saves and Guin Donovan adding three saves in the second half.

BA goals: Riley Manzo 4, Paige Feick 3, Logan Cook 2, Madigan King 2, Brooke Keesey 1, Maddie Hauff 1, Mia Jourdan 1, Delaney Burrows 1, Darby Doehring 1; PM goal: Ava Lopano 1

BA assists: Madigan King 3, Paige Feick 3, Logan Cook 1, Faith Moen 1, Mia Jourdan 1, Riley Manzo 1, Darby Doehring 1

BA saves: Izzy Gautreaux 4; PM saves: Taylor Brown 9, Guin Donovan 3

Halftime: BA, 11-0