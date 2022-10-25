MPSSAA regional playoff brackets released for Harford County boys and girls soccer, field hockey teams

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association held its region playoff draw for field hockey, girls soccer and boys soccer Monday with play to begin for some as early as Wednesday.

Field hockey

All field hockey teams from Harford County and Perryville drew first round byes and all will be in action Oct. 31.

In Class 1A North Region II, Patterson Mill hosts Harford Tech at 5 p.m., while Havre de Grace visits Fallston at 3:30 p.m. In 1A North I, Perryville will host the Elkton-North East winner at a time to be determined.

In 2A North Region II, North Harford will host C. Milton Wright at 6 p.m.

In 3A North Region II, Edgewood plays at Aberdeen at a time to be determined and Bel Air hosts the winner Nov. 2 for the region championship.

Girls soccer

A couple of teams will be in action in first-round games Wednesday.

In 3A North Region II, C. Milton Wright visits Bel Air at 6 p.m. Also Wednesday, Aberdeen will play at Towson and Edgewood will visit Patapsco. Game times are yet to be determined.

In 2A East Region I, Harford Tech hosts Elkton at 3:30 p.m., while North Harford hosts North East on Friday at 4 p.m.

In 1A South Region I, defending 1A state champion Fallston hosts Joppatowne at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Patterson Mill hosts Havre de Grace at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Unbeaten Perryville will host Kent County at a time to be determined Friday in 1A East Region I.

Boys soccer

In 1A South Region I, Fallston hosts Joppatowne at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Havre de Grace will play at Patterson Mill on Saturday at noon. In 1A East Region I, Perryville hosts the Bo Manor-St. Michael’s winner on Friday at a time yet determined.

In 2A East Region I, North Harford drew a bye and hosts the Elkton-North East winner on Saturday at noon.

Harford Tech hosts Rising Sun at 10 a.m. Saturday.

In 3A North Region II, Bel Air will host the Aberdeen-Kenwood winner on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Aberdeen plays at Kenwood on Wednesday at a time yet determined.

Edgewood visits C. Milton Wright on Wednesday at 6 p.m.