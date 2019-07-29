Local boys 13U soccer team wins National Championship

What a week it was for the 2006 Pipeline SC Pre-Academy Boys 13U Soccer team.
The 18 young men who are from Harford and Baltimore counties and who have been playing together for less than a year, won the 13U bracket at the 2019 US Youth Soccer National Championships at the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex in Overland Park, Kansas.
The championship was won Sunday night with an 2-0 shutout of Michigan Jaguars 06 Green.
This was the third meeting between the two teams, having split the first two meetings. Pipeline topped Michigan, 1-0, in the last meeting during group play.
Pipeline entered the championship game with an unblemished 3-0 championship bracket record and zero goals against.
“I predicted this matchup for the final. The boys have surpassed my expectations, but it does not surprise me. The boys are animals and trained all year for this,” Pipeline head coach Philip Greatwich said. “I’m not an emotional guy, but even I was tearing up. It was a fairytale ending. It means the world to add another star to our chest. We have only been together for 11 months, so to turn it around in that short amount of time means the world.”
Pipeline took control of the game early as it went on the attack right off the first whistle, firing a shot at goal in the first five minutes that was saved by Michigan goalkeeper Gavin Cote to keep the game scoreless. Michigan found its first scoring chance of the game in the 14th minute with a shot that was blocked by the Pipeline defense.
Pipeline struck in the 21st minute when Philippe Oliveira found the foot of Kaden Onolaja for a tap in goal past the Michigan goalkeeper. Pipeline continued to attack in the first half, putting two shots on goal in stoppage time that were saved by Cote.
A late push by Michigan was stopped by Pipeline to send the game to halftime with Pipeline ahead, 1-0.
Michigan controlled the early minutes of the second half, but Pipeline goalkeeper Tyler Mezzadra made the save off a Michigan free kick early in the second half.
A Pipeline free kick in the 61st minute led to the second goal. The ball was put in the middle of the 18-yard box, where Mason Wakefield controlled the ball, then scored, after shooting the ball off the crossbar and over the goal line for a big insurance goal.
After bending, but never breaking for 70 minutes, Pipeline held on for the two-goal lead and the title pf 2019 13U Boys National Champions.
“To win the National Championship is awesome, it’s a dream come true,” Edward Smith, III said. “This is the highest title at this level. It was tough to get to this point. Every team is great and we just worked hard. I love this team, it is amazing. I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else. We gave everything and did everything we could to win.”
The Pipeline roster includes Garrett Alban, Nicholas Antonakas, Charles Greene, Colin Kelly, Kobe Keomany, Daniel Klink, Travis Kozak, Tyler Mezzadra, Philippe Oliveira, Isaiah Omole, Kaden Onolaja, Christian Rugel, Jr., Edward Smith, III, Christopher Supan, Cameron Tolson, Anthony Topolski, Amadou Toure and Mason Wakefield.
Coaches are Philip Greatwich and Rob Mezzadra.