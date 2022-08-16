Incoming North Harford freshman Peyton Dawson goes through the drills with the other linemen on the first day of Fall sports practices at North Harford High School in Pylesville Wednesday, August 10, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Peyton Dawson North Harford football | PHOTOS

With two older brothers who are part of the North Harford varsity team, incoming freshman Peyton Dawson is looking to leave her mark on the football field as well.

North Harford freshman Peyton Dawson carries a few foam blocks across the field for the next drill during last week's first day of fall sports practice. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford freshman Peyton Dawson is happy and excited to be part of the North Harford High school junior varsity football team. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

