Havre de Grace boys basketball has hot shooting night, running past Perryville, 82-60

The Havre de Grace boys basketball team ran away from visiting Perryville early on Friday night, and the Warriors settled in for an 82-60 win among Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference schools.

The Panthers (2-1) led in the opening seconds on a Davonte Clore 3-pointer, but Havre de Grace sophomore guard Jason Hayes scored the next five points and the Warriors (2-0) never trailed again.

“They had some guys that could shoot, so you always have a shooter’s chance and they made a bunch of 3s,” Warriors coach Brian Eberhardt said. “I felt like they shot the ball pretty well.”

The Panthers did shoot fairly well, making 10 3-pointers, but so did the Warriors. Eight made 3-pointers, 29 field goals and a 16-for-23 showing at the stripe was too much for the Panthers to overcome.

Havre de Grace sophomore guard Jason Hayes eyes up a shot during Friday's win over Perryville. Hayes scored a game-high 19 points in the Warriors' 82-60 win. (Matt Button)

The Warriors’ first quarter lead quickly grew to 18-8 on a traditional 3-point play from Johnny Coit. The lead was 21-12 at quarter’s end.

Perryville though, came back. Two 3s from Sean Beard (11 points) and one each from Jerry Howard (15 points) and Clore (eight points) cut into the deficit. Clore scored five straight points to get Perryville within 35-32, forcing Eberhardt to call a timeout. Out of the break, the Warriors responded with seven unanswered, part of a 10-2 quarter-ending run.

“Wasn’t our best effort defensively, but again they shot the ball very well,” Eberhardt said. “We cleaned some things up at halftime, re-centered ourselves and took care of it.”

The halftime lead was 45-34 and just a minute or two into the third quarter, the lead grew to 13.

“I look at it this way, that is a fantastic team, we played tonight with a lot of good athletes,” Panthers coach Ron Kidd said. “I was really proud of my kids, how they hung with them. Sometimes when we come across the bridge, we have to worry about a different pace of game and my kids are ready for that this year.”

The Warriors’ fast pace continued and while 18 points in third quarter was a game-low, the lead grew to 16, 63-47.

Hayes scored 19 points to lead four Warriors in double figures. Cameron Ball scored 10 second-half points and finished with 16, while Coit had 13 and Quintin Daniels added 10. Isaiah Frasier scored eight for Havre de Grace as did Kyle Richardson for Perrvyille.

“We have a lot of guards, we don’t have a whole bunch of size where we’re gonna try to pound the ball into the post,” Eberhardt said. “We have guards and we’ve got to get into the open floor. 2-0 on the week, it’s a great way to start and we’ll look to build on that.”