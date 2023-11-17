Varsity Q&A: Perryville girls soccer coach John Myers looks at upcoming Class 1A state championship game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Perryville girls soccer is set to face Havre de Grace in the Class 1A state championship on Saturday. "We just need to play our game," coach John Myers said. (Courtesy Mollie Kilby and Michel)

Perryville nearly got here this time last year.

The Panthers girls soccer team wrapped their regular season with an unblemished 12-0 record and knifed their way to the state semifinal, ultimately falling to eventual state champion Fallston.

Fourth-year coach John Myers saw the way his team left the pitch that day. He heard the girls say they’d be back. That rolled right into offseason workouts and captain’s practices with a swelled motivation from getting so close, falling two wins shy of hoisting a trophy.

“They’ve been motivated since day one, since the time they lost that game,” Myers said.

Perryville is set to face Havre de Grace at noon on Saturday at Loyola University with the Class 1A state championship on the line. Myers recently spoke with The Aegis to preview the matchup. (Editor’s note: some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity):

Could you see the fire in your team translate through the offseason?

Yeah, the continued fire in them was amazing. The way our seniors kept these girls motivated and kept these girls in shape. They’re sending out practice plans, telling them what’s expected from them. By the time we do get started in the beginning of August, it just makes my job so much easier.

How do you think your group responded to moving up from the Susquehanna to Chesapeake division with a new schedule and tougher competition?

They were nervous, there’s no doubt about that. I was nervous. But I think when they looked through it, they knew the team that we had and that we’d be able to compete. Did we think we were gonna go 9-3? Probably not. But they knew that they were going to be in every game. They knew that we had the talent, that we had the perseverance to kind of keep going in and keep us in those games. So they were a little nervous.

We’ve never played in the upper division as long as me or all of these girls have been here. But I know they were very up for the challenge. They wanted to play tougher teams and get those games under their belt to be ready for what we had in the playoffs. You can see that it’s helped us out a lot, playing tough teams like Mountain Ridge, Bo Manor and then Havre de Grace this weekend. They felt as though these challenges through the season were gonna get them ready for this.

How would you describe how impactful senior forward Sarah Murrell is to your team? What does she bring to the table on and off the field?

Oh, wow, she is indescribable. She’s amazing. She’s the first one to training even when she was dealing with injuries. She’s there before everybody else. She’s there after everybody else. Holds every girl accountable. Doesn’t mind standing up in a meeting and expressing her feelings about where we’re at or where we need to be. Every training session, she’s out there working hard. She’s 110% with everything she does. Sarah hasn’t missed a training session this year. And that’s while she’s been dealing with injury for the last couple weeks. She’s grabbing equipment before practice. She’s wrapping equipment after practice. She has a great relationship with every girl on the team. She’s a joy to coach. I’m so glad to have her. She’s amazing.

I’m curious, at this point of the season, do you put any weight in how the game against Havre de Grace played out when you beat them on Sept. 19? Or is that the kind of thing like, it’s so far gone, there just isn’t much to really pull from it?

It was so early, that there’s not a whole lot we can pull from that one. A lot of these girls have grown up together, have played together. I had a few of the girls on Havre de Grace’s team on my club team. We know Cassidy [Howes], their keeper really well. My girls played club with her for the last couple years. So we know their team really well.

But yeah, that game, we had a good outcome. I know it was a great game. I’ve watched the film a couple of times. We really don’t put too much weight on it but we definitely go back and talk about a few things we could improve on, where their strengths are, or where we could get a little bit of an advantage but yeah, not too much.

What does Perryville need to do to beat Havre de Grace on Saturday?

Honestly, we just need to play our game, exactly what we’ve done for an entire year. If we just do what we’re supposed to do, if we just possess the ball and pick our heads up and make good passes and find those channels, I think we’ll be fine. With everything, with a good defensive game and with our keeper [Sarah Cantrell] staying solid, like she’s been all year, I think we’ll have a really good game. And I think we know that we’re playing a really tough team with really talented players. So if we stick to the game plan, and we do what we worked on all week, I think we have a really good chance of winning.