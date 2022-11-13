Perryville boys soccer falls to Brunswick, 1-0, in Class 1A state semifinal

The Perryville boys soccer team saw its state title hopes fade away Saturday night at Linganore High School.

The Panthers fell, 1-0, to defending Class 1A state champion Brunswick (16-1-1), which scored the game’s lone goal in the first half.

Despite a number of decent chances, the Railroaders weren’t able to break through against the Panthers (10-4-1). That was until the final two minutes of the half.

Senior midfielder Will Burton pushed a feed into the box to sophomore Chase Malone, who struck a shot to the far post for the goal.

“We received the ball in the middle, played up through from the 30 and it was laid off through the defenders and I just finished on the far corner,” Malone said. “Good positioning for all of us making the runs and fast ball movement.”

The Railroaders had other chances, but Perryville defended well.

The Panthers scoring chances were really slim. A corner kick in the final three minutes of play went without a shot. The Panthers just couldn’t put anything together against a talented Brunswick team.

“They were amazing, we just gave our best effort,” senior Luke Roberts said. “We struggled to getting it on the field, but I mean, not much else we could have done. We just needed to be better.”

Panthers goalie Finnegan Tome finished with five saves, while Brunswick keeper Finn McGannon made three saves.

“This is the best season I’ve ever had playing soccer. I played all four years and we never made it past regionals until this year,” Roberts said. “We went on a big run and I’m proud for this to be my last season. Bittersweet, but I’m happy with the season I had.”