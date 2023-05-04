Patterson Mill softball went from rebuilding to win-now mode thanks to ‘six extra eyes’; Huskies trounce Bel Air, 20-5

Patterson Mill softball coach Jeff Horton, shown in this file photo, added three new assistant coaches to his staff, all former players, that have helped turned a potential rebuilding year into one where the Huskies are aiming for another deep playoff run. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Jeff Horton once considered this season to be a rebuilding year. Patterson Mill softball suffered significant turnover from last year’s Class 1A runner-up team, returning only five upperclassmen, warranting his prognosis on paper.

But that’s not how this season has unfolded for the Huskies, now the owners of a 13-3 record, good for third place in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division behind Rising Sun and Bohemia Manor. The latest came in imposing fashion, a 20-5 road win over Bel Air.

Horton sidesteps the credit of his team’s success and bites his tongue on the preseason prediction.

“I think the best move I have ever made as a coach was bringing on these assistant coaches,” Horton said. “I have three female former college players who I coached since they were 12. ... By having them come in and coach, I have six extra eyes that are ridiculously good at the game. They don’t miss anything and the girls respond to them.”

Hailey Horton, Emily Luzetsky and Taylor Smith round out Patterson Mill’s staff. Each played for Jeff growing up and went on to play college softball. Together, they bring a deep knowledge of each corner of the field.

The input of the three — in practice or games — has elevated Patterson Mill above its once-uncertain expectations.

Frequently, there are moments where one assistant will nudge another, “Hey, what do you think of this change?” And oftentimes the other is on the same page.

“All three of us have different capabilities and aspects,” Hailey Horton said. “Where we can bounce ideas off each other and help each other out with the overlap [of playing different positions].”

Luzetsky added their differing personalities have been beneficial. When one coach “comes in hot” in a certain situation, a momentary de facto bad cop, the other two can play the role of good cop or offer varying perspectives.

“Another big part of it is that the girls are coachable,” Luzetsky said. “I’ve complimented them on that before. It’s nice being able to tell them something once and they’ll fix it rather than us harping on it.”

Horton’s investment in his staff is evident watching his team play.

The pitching staff is well-rounded, having not given up more than seven runs in a game all year. And Patterson Mill’s hitters approach the plate with a certain moxie.

In Wednesday’s win, the Huskies used the whole field to accumulate offense, from laying down bunts 2 feet in front of the plate to driving blasts over outfielders’ head.

Kelsey Price, Kenzie Knight and Kaylyn Pulket rattled off three doubles one after another that ballooned a, 8-5 lead into a 13-5 lead — part of a seven-run sixth inning. The Huskies crossed six more runs in the seventh. Price and Knight finished with a team-high five hits and combined for five RBIs.

Bel Air posted two-run innings in the first and third that kept the game within reach. Its offense seemed to fall flat after that. Left fielder Abigail Wissert, right fielder Sofia Gallahue and first baseman Jadyn Betters paced the Bobcats, each collecting two hits.

As a team, the Huskies’ 20 runs came behind 22 hits and 16 RBIs, while only striking out three times.

“The last couple games we haven’t scored that many runs,” Horton said of his team’s nine total runs in its last three outings. “I knew, and I just told them this in the huddle, I knew we were going to have an offensive outbreak at some point. I didn’t know if it was going to be today but we’re too good of a hitting team to keep our bats quiet.”

Patterson Mill has two games left on its regular-season schedule; hosting Bo Manor on Friday then traveling to Carver A&T on Monday.

With playoffs looming and the notion of this year being a rebuilding year far in the rearview mirror, the Huskies may be primed for another deep playoff run.