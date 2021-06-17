Madison Knight pitches shutout, hits grand slam as Patterson Mill softball beats Clear Spring to reach 1A final

The Huskies took advantage of both issues in the third, which was the last inning for Hess. Buher was hit by a pitch to start the inning then Hess struck out Knight. But Pitts (2-4) followed with a single and Caroline Michaels pushed a bunt well inside the first base line. Hess tried to cut the ball off but couldn’t, which allowed Buher to alertly race around third to score the Huskies’ first run.