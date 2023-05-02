Rising Sun softball beats No. 9 Patterson Mill, 2-1, with seventh-inning home run

Patterson Mill infielder Kelsey Price, left, turns to make the throw to second for the out on Rising Sun baserunner Kaylee Pruett during Monday's game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ninth-ranked Patterson Mill made one mistake in its game with Rising Sun. Unfortunately for the Huskies, Rising Sun’s Kelsey Banks made them pay for it.

Banks, a first baseman, took a hanging change-up from Patterson Mill’s Alyssa Miller in the top of the seventh and deposited it just over the left field fence for a home run. The shot gave the visiting Tigers a 2-1 win in a windy, and at times, rain-soaked game.

The win was the 15th straight for Rising Sun (15-1, 12-0), including a previous 5-0 victory over Patterson Mill (12-3, 9-3) on April 14.

“I was definitely sitting for a change-up after my last at-bat,” Banks said. “She had struck me out on a change-up the last time, but I was trying to attack the ball and I got what I was waiting for.”

The game was a battle of state runner-up teams from last year, with Rising Sun achieving that feat in 2A, while Patterson Mill did it in 1A. It also effectively gives the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division title to the Tigers.

“You’re gonna win some and you’re gonna learn some,” Patterson Mill coach Jeff Horton said. “Today we learned that we do still belong in the conversation for a state title. When I look back and see what Rising Sun has done during their winning streak, they’ve been tattooing teams all year. That team is a good team, but what we got to see today is, so are we.”

Rising Sun's Kelsey Banks trots in to home after a home run as teammates wait patiently ready to celebrate. Banks' homer put the team up 2-1 in the seventh inning of Monday's game at Patterson Mill. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Tigers, who haven’t given up more than four runs in any game this season, actually fell behind first. Patterson Mill’s Audrey March started off the bottom of the second inning with a double up the middle. After Tiger’s pitcher Faith McCullough struck out the next two batters, Kelsey Price singled to score March and give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Rising Sun wasted little time catching up. Catherine Meadows doubled to start the top of the third inning and scored on the next at-bat when a Bri Cole single went off the calf of pitcher Lilly Baldwin.

After Miller replaced Baldwin for the Huskies, she retired three consecutive Rising Sun batters, two with pop-outs and one with a strikeout, to keep the score 1-1.

Patterson Mill's Alyssa Miller pitches Monday against Rising Sun. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“It’s a little disappointing [to lose this game], but I think the fielders behind me did amazing,” Miller, who finished with four strikeouts, said. “It got me excited about what is to come for us as a team, and what we are capable of doing. I hope it sets the tone for how we play for the rest of the year.”

Over the next four innings, Miller was the beneficiary of several excellent defensive plays behind her. The Huskies defense just kept making play after play to retire the Tigers and keep Patterson Mill in the game. The Tigers’ pitching was up to the task, though, as hurlers McCullough and Cadence Williams made sure that no Patterson Mill batter advanced past second base the rest of the way. The two combined for 10 strikeouts on the day.

“We hit the ball hard, but the problem was we were hitting the ball right to them,” Tigers coach Paul Taylor said. “We keep telling them to put the ball in play, and that if they do that, something good is going to happen. That’s what happened today.”

Rising Sun 2, Patterson Mill 1

RS 010 000 1 – 2 10 0

PM 001 000 0 – 1 5 0