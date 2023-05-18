Patterson Mill softball beats Perryville, 7-1, to win third straight region championship

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

This year’s Patterson Mill softball team is vastly different than the group that won the 2021 Class 1A state championship, and not quite the same as last year’s state finalists. But success breeds belief, which carries over year after year.

Many outside the program thought the Huskies might be in line for a rebuilding year, but the coaches and players all believed they could get back to a championship level.

On Wednesday, the Huskies were firing on all cylinders offensively, defensively and in the circle as they beat Perryville, 7-1, to win the 1A South Region I title, the program’s third straight regional championship.

“I’m just speechless. Everyone kind of doubted us this season and we came out and we showed them that we’re good enough to be back here,” sophomore shortstop Savannah Reedy said. “There was never any doubt in this dugout. We’ve all picked each other up. There was never any negative energy; it was all positive. Anything you can ask for from a team is right there.”

Patterson Mill (17-3) jumped out early, scoring three in the first inning. Two infield hits were followed by a two-run triple by Reedy. Lily Hofmeister doubled in the team’s third run later in the inning.

“When we score in the first inning, that sets the tone for the game,” Reedy said. “Every time we score really early, I think that puts a lot of pressure on the other team.”

Added Hofmeister: “When one person starts hitting, everyone starts hitting. It spreads through the lineup and we just keep going.”

Patterson Mill coach Jeff Horton said a fast start inspires that reoccurring trait: belief.

“It’s undeniable what that means. The team that strikes first, those girls respond with the amount of energy that they capture off that,” he said. “That three-run first inning boosted the whole team, and now everybody believes, and it’s all about belief. ... When you get a team like this, that is all capable athletes, all believing, then you can see what they can do.”

The biggest hit of the day came in the second when Ella Laurentius led off the inning by launching a rocket that didn’t need the wind’s help to clear the right-center field fence.

“I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself,” she said. “We were already up, so I was just going up there, I’m always thinking hard line drive. I saw it, it was there and I just took it.”

Patterson Mill collected 12 hits in the game with eight of the nine batters in the lineup getting at least one.

“We come to every game I think prepared now,” Laurentius said. “We have really good practices. Coach Jeff puts a lot of hard work into practices to make sure we’re getting all of our weaknesses figured out.”

Meanwhile, Lily Baldwin did her job in the circle keeping Perryville off the board. The Huskies parted from their style of the past few seasons by employing a committee of pitchers this year. On Wednesday, Baldwin threw the team’s first complete game of the season.

She scattered 10 hits over seven innings, allowing just one run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.

“I was able to have a lot of confidence because the defense behind me was making a lot of plays,” she said. “I could just pitch it to wherever my spot was and I knew somebody was there to field it for me.”

Perryville (11-10) had its chances, loading the bases in three innings. In the second, Reedy made a fantastic backhanded stop of a hard ground ball to get a forceout at third to end the threat. In the fifth, back-to-back fly balls to second baseman Kelsey Price ended a potential rally. Perrysville did scratch across a run in the sixth, but a potential big inning was done in when Price made a leaping grab of a line drive.

“We didn’t know of the past couple years we really had a really good defense,’” Horton said. “[Former ace pitcher Madison Knight] was averaging 15 Ks a game, we were making six plays. So you don’t really know what your defense is. Now, we average three or four Ks a game and our defense is making literally 16, 17 outs a game.”

Perryville had 10 hits, but also left 10 runners on base.

“Patterson Mill, they just came out hot. They played almost a perfect game defensively,” Perrysville coach David Ruark said. “I don’t know how many runners we left on base, but they put out every single fire. Offensively, there’s nothing we could’ve done. If hits were the scoreboard, it would’ve been really close. Unfortunately, with two hits, the faucet turned off and we didn’t get those two-out hits.”

Patterson Mill awaits the reseeded eight 1A region champions to see who, where and when it plays next. But no matter what the matchup is, the Huskies still believe. As long as they keep another big aspect going.

“Energy,” Hofmeister said. “Energy wins games.”