Rylie Madsen, Kiley Wilhelm help lead Patterson Mill girls basketball past Joppatowne, 52-26

Rylie Madsen picked a great time to have one of her best performances of the season.

The Patterson Mill freshman recorded 12 points and was a force under the basket in the team’s 52-26 victory over Joppatowne on Wednesday.

Patterson Mill's Rylie Madsen looks to make a move to the basket with Joppatowne's Alyiah Miller staying ready on defense during Wednesday's game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Madsen fought for rebounds, forced turnovers, and put her teammates in position for scoring opportunities on fast breaks at the other end of the court.

“She did a great job under the basket tonight, it was one of her best games,” Patterson Mill coach Richard Wilhelm said. “She boxed out well, she rebounded well and she finished ... which is amazing considering she’s only a freshman.”

The home court victory improves Patterson Mill’s record to 4-5 and comes just 24 hours after a 42-37 loss to Rising Sun. The five-point road defeat marked the team’s first game since coming back from the holiday break. Prior to that, the girls hadn’t played a game since Dec. 22 — nearly two whole weeks.

It can be difficult to get back into the swing of things quickly after the prolonged winter break, but the team used Monday’s practice to regroup and continue to work on fixing the little things as it heads down the stretch.

“The plan from here is to just keep improving,” Wilhelm said. “We’re going to try to fix the little things and just become better at those little things to make our game better. We need to work on our communication on defense, we need to get into a better chemistry. ... After that long Christmas break we kind of got out of our chemistry, so we need to get back into that and we really need to fix our foul shots.”

The 52-point performance was a season-high for the Huskies. Eight players scored led by junior Kiley Wilhelm’s game-high 15 points. Sophomore shooting guard Zoe Valan recorded 11 points to round out the double-digit Patterson Mill scorers.

Senior point guard Ava Wheeler netted four points, freshman Sophia Trinh and senior shooting guard Piper Steinkraus recorded three points apiece, while sophomore Abby Shertzer and senior Ella Laurentius added two points.

Patterson Mill's Sophia Trinh goes in for the layup with Joppatowne's Taylor Horsey. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“The chemistry tonight was great,” Madsen said. “There were a lot more fans than usual, the crowd was really loud, it was awesome. ... I think yesterday we stepped onto the court thinking, ‘We can win this, we have it,’ but I think we did a good job not underestimating the team (Joppatowne) tonight.”

The double-digit road loss drops Joppatowne 3-3 on the season. For the Mariners, it was the first game back since a hard-fought 40-39 loss to North East on Dec. 22.

Sophomore guard Taylor Horsey led the Mariners in scoring, dropping nine points — including a pair of 3-pointers — in the loss.

Fellow sophomore guard Celena Watson drained a pair of her own 3-pointers for a total of six points, while freshman Samiah Head (six points), senior Ailayh Williams (two), sophomore Aliyah Miller (two) and junior Temitope Ojo (two) rounded out the scoring.

The Mariners scored first after Head reeled in an offensive rebound and knocked down the put back for a 2-0 lead just 1:05 into the game, but Wihelm’s three-ball just 42 seconds later gave the Huskies a lead they would never relinquish.

Wilhelm scored nine of the team’s first 11 points as Patterson Mill led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Madsen took over early in the second quarter, scoring four of the team’s first six points in the frame, including an offensive rebound and put back and a mid-range jumper to put the team ahead by 13.

Patterson Mill was able to get to the free throw line in the second quarter but only managed to convert just 2 of 8 attempts.

Wilhem, Valan and Madsen scored six points each in the second half as Patterson Mill cruised to the team’s third double-digit win of the season, giving them momentum heading into consecutive road showdowns at Tome School on Friday and Fallston on Monday.

“I think we’re just going to try to use the momentum from this game, keep pushing, have tough practices, and just keep playing hard,” Madsen said.