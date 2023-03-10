‘Those defining moments’: Patterson Mill girls basketball built itself into a Class 1A semifinalist

Even capturing a regional championship felt like an improbable feat at the beginning of the season.

What would the early edition of Patterson Mill girls basketball say if told they would finish 10-10 in the regular season, but capture the program’s first regional title in six years then surge to a state semifinal appearance, capped by going toe to toe with defending Class 1A state champion Pikesville?

“They wouldn’t have believed me,” said first-year coach Richard Wilhelm, laughing at the thought of it. “They would probably say, ‘OK, Coach.’”

Wilhelm felt his team was a mystery early on, but knows his team has come a long way since then.

“We really didn’t know [what our expectations would be],” Wilhelm added. “This year we had 10 girls come out for varsity. We didn’t make any cuts. And out of those 10 girls, two, basketball was their main sport.”

Patterson Mill's Ava Wheeler races up court in transition during a game against Joppatowne on Jan. 4. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

He and his staff started installing a full-court press the first week of practice. He pined for a group that could run and push the ball in transition. His offensive philosophy, Wilhelm said, is nothing more than pressure generates fast breaks.

The pressure that defined Patterson Mill’s postseason success didn’t see live action for a while.

“We couldn’t use it the first half of the season because it just didn’t work right,” Wilhelm said. “It was more the communication, the figuring out what one girl is going to do when another does this. That kind of thing.”

Midway through January, Patterson Mill’s previously installed press forced its first turnover. It was the Huskies’ tipping point. The girls started to communicate effectively, thinking about the game on a deeper level.

Textbooks and instructional videos could be filled with the product Wilhelm’s team blossomed into: succinct, fundamental basketball.

It was clear Wilhelm drilled zone rotations — where to be, when to be and why to be there. Three players averaged over two steals per game by season’s end. Offensively, a simple give-and-go found open cutters with frequent ease. Possessions ending in more points than dribbles were commonplace. They ping the ball around, passing up good shots for better ones.

“One of the fundamental things that we do as a coaching staff is we have two rules,” Wilhelm said. “No. 1, everybody has to handle the ball. Number two, everybody has to make their layups. That’s the fundamental part of basketball. If my one girl can’t bring the ball up the floor, I have four other girls who can do it.”

Success came in two steps. First the internal aspect, getting the team on the same page about its team identity. Then they needed to confidence, a challenge for a .500 team with six losses by five or fewer points.

Kiley Wilhelm, Richard’s daughter and the team’s leader in scoring (13.6 points per game), rebounds (9.9) and blocks (2.6), says it was a matter of focusing on each game and each goal individually.

“Towards the beginning of the season, we just set goals for what we wanted to do and checked them off as we hit them,” Kiley said.

Her father and coach pointed to the team’s final loss before riding a winning streak to the state semis. The Huskies hosted Severna Park on Feb. 13. They were leading at halftime and wound up losing by four to an eventual Class 4A semifinalist.

Patterson Mill closed the regular season with blowout wins over Edgewood and Joppatowne, then added three more playoff wins to advance to the state semis — a place few imagined they could make it to back in December.

“Those defining moments,” Richard said, “are the ones that our girls realized they could play with anybody.”